Jake Knapp grabs third-round lead as Matt Wallace's challenge fades By Press Association February 25 2024, 1:17am February 25 2024, 1:17am

Jake Knapp, of the United States, holds up his ball after a birdie on the ninth (Fernando Llano/AP) Rookie Jake Knapp made 11 birdies to take the third-round lead in the Mexico Open as Matt Wallace's challenge faded away. Knapp had seven birdies as he carded a 63 to move to 19-under-par at Vidanta, four clear of fellow PGA Tour newcomer Sami Valimaki of Finland. The American opened with a pair of birdies and added five more in six holes to reach the turn in 28. Leader by four heading into Sunday.@Knapptime_LTD matches the 54-hole scoring record @MexicoOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/tIlURdH1md— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 24, 2024 Wallace had started the day alongside Knapp in a four-way tie for the lead, but the Englishman could only manage a level par 71 to finish the day eight strokes off the pace. He was joined at 11-under par by Scotland's Robert MacIntrye, who shot a 65 with four birdies topped off by an eagle at the 18th. Canada's Ben Silverman, Sweden's Henrik Norlander and Chan Kim were on 12-under-par, completing a top five without a win on the PGA Tour.