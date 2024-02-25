Belarusians vote in tightly controlled election amid calls for boycott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Belarusians vote in tightly controlled election amid calls for boycott

By Press Association
A crow sits on an election poster in Minsk, Belarus, on Nov. 13, 2019. (File/AP)
Belarusians will cast their votes on Sunday in tightly controlled parliamentary and local elections that seem set to continue the rule of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Mr Lukashenko has presided over the former Soviet blocnation for nearly 30 years and has frequently accused the West of trying to use the vote to undermine his government and “destabilise” the nation of 9.5 million people.

Sunday’s vote will go ahead despite calls for a boycott from the opposition that dismissed the balloting as a “senseless farce.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, centre (Belarusian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Most candidates belong to the four officially registered parties – Belaya Rus, the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party and the Party of Labour and Justice – which all support Mr Lukashenko’s policies. About a dozen other parties were denied registration last year.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile in Lithuania after challenging Mr Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential election, urged voters to boycott the elections.

“There are no people on the ballot who would offer real changes because the regime only has allowed puppets convenient for it to take part,” she said in a video statement.

“We are calling to boycott this senseless farce, to ignore this election without choice.”

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sunday’s vote is the first election in Belarus since the contentious 2020 vote that handed Mr Lukashenko his sixth term in office and triggered an unprecedented wave of mass demonstrations.

Protests swept the country for months, bringing hundreds of thousands into the streets. More than 35,000 people were arrested.

Thousands were beaten in police custody, and hundreds of independent media outlets and nongovernmental organisations were shut down and outlawed.

Mr Lukashenko relied on subsidies and political support from main ally Russia to survive the protests, allowing Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The opposition says the early balloting that began on Tuesday offers fertile ground for the vote to be manipulated, with ballot boxes unprotected for five days.

Election officials said nearly a quarter of the country’s voters cast ballots during the first three days of early voting.

The Viasna Human Rights Center said students, soldiers, teachers and other civil servants were forced to participate in early voting.

Belarus for the first time refused to invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to monitor the election.