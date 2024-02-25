Nikki Haley vows to fight on after Donald Trump wins in her home state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nikki Haley vows to fight on after Donald Trump wins in her home state

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Donald Trump won South Carolina’s Republican primary, easily beating former UN ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state and further consolidating his path to a third straight nomination.

Mr Trump has now swept every contest that counted for Republican delegates, adding to previous wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the US Virgin Islands.

Ms Haley is facing growing pressure to leave the race but says she is not going anywhere despite losing the state where she was governor from 2011 to 2017.

A 2020 rematch between Mr Trump and President Joe Biden is becoming increasingly inevitable.

Ms Haley has vowed to stay in the race through at least the batch of primaries on March 5, known as Super Tuesday, but was unable to dent Mr Trump’s momentum in her home state despite holding far more campaign events and arguing that the indictments against Mr Trump will hamstring him against Mr Biden.

Mr Trump was declared the winner by media as polls closed at 7pm.

Republican presidential candidate former UN ambassador Nikki Haley speaks after the South Carolina presidential primary on Saturday (Chris Carlson/AP)

That race call was based on an analysis of AP VoteCast, a comprehensive survey of Republican South Carolina primary voters.

The survey confirmed the findings of pre-Election Day polls showing Mr Trump far outpacing Ms Haley statewide.

“I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now,” Mr Trump declared, taking the stage for his victory speech mere moments after polls closed.

He added, “You can celebrate for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work.”

South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary has historically been a reliable bellwether for Republicans.

In all but one primary since 1980, the Republican winner in South Carolina has gone on to be the party’s nominee.

The lone exception was Newt Gingrich in 2012.

Mr Trump was dominant across the state, even leading in Lexington County, which Ms Haley represented in the state Legislature.

Many Trump-backing South Carolinians, even some who previously supported Haley during her time as governor, weren’t willing to give her a home-state bump.

“She’s done some good things,” Davis Paul, 36, said about Ms Haley as he waited for Mr Trump at a recent rally in Conway.

“But I just don’t think she’s ready to tackle a candidate like Trump.

“I don’t think many people can.”

At Haley headquarters on Saturday night, supporters waved her signs in front of a large projection screen showing Mr Trump’s speech, blocking it from view.

That, of course, did not make the defeat any less crushing.

President Joe Biden is seeking a second term (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

About an hour later, Ms Haley took the stage and said: “What I saw today was South Carolina’s frustration with our country’s direction.

“I’ve seen that same frustration nationwide.”

“I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden,” Ms Haley said, later adding: “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run.

“I’m a woman of my word.”

She said she plans to head to Michigan for its primary on Tuesday, the last major contest before Super Tuesday.

Still, she faces questions about where she might be able to win a contest or be competitive.

Mr Trump and Mr Biden are already behaving like they expect to face off in November.

Mr Trump and his allies argue Mr Biden has made the US weaker and point to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Trump has also repeatedly attacked Mr Biden over high inflation earlier in the president’s term and his handling of record-high migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border.

Mr Trump has questioned, often in harshly personal terms, whether the 81-year-old Mr Biden is too old to serve a second term.

Mr Biden’s team in turn has highlighted the 77-year-old Mr Trump’s own gaffes on the campaign trail.

Mr Biden has stepped up his recent fundraising trips around the country and increasingly attacked Mr Trump directly.

He has called Mr Trump and his Make America Great Again movement dire threats to the nation’s founding principles, and the president’s re-election campaign has lately focused most of its attention on Mr Trump suggesting he would use the first day of a second presidency as a dictator and that he would tell Russia to attack Nato allies who fail to keep up with defence spending obligations mandated by the alliance.

Ms Haley also criticised Mr Trump on his Nato comments and also for questioning why her husband was not on the campaign trail with her, even as former first lady Melania Trump has not appeared with him.

Major Michael Haley is deployed in the Horn of Africa on a mission with the South Carolina Army National Guard.