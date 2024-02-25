Synod vote could see bullying lay members disqualified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Synod vote could see bullying lay members disqualified

By Press Association
The Archdeacon of Blackburn said he had cried hearing the stories of bullying experienced by others (Alamy/PA)
Bullying by lay members in the Church of England has left people in “total misery” and struggling with their mental health, the General Synod has heard.

A large majority of members of the church’s parliament voted in favour of requesting legislation enabling church wardens and other lay officers to be disqualified from holding office if they engaged in such behaviour.

Mark Ireland, the Archdeacon of Blackburn, said he had cried hearing the stories of bullying experienced by others.

He said while bullying clergy were “rightly” subject to a “robust” disciplinary process, lay members such as church wardens or others on parochial church councils (PCCs) faced “nothing” in terms of the ability to remove them from office or disqualify them.

While many PCCs already had codes of conduct, “they need to have teeth”, he added.

He told Synod on Sunday: “Since I first raised this difficult and sensitive issue, I have been inundated with stories from victims and survivors. Stories which have moved me sometimes to tears”.

He quoted an anonymous survivor who said bullying by a church warden had “completely dismantled my life” and saw them fall into “total misery”.

The person said: “In the completely senseless world I now inhabited there was only this Kafka-esque experience of dragging myself from one despair-ridden legal process to another.”

A priest told of the “huge mental toll of having to meet their bully at every church service and meeting, and having to wash their feet on Maundy Thursday”, the archdeacon said.

He said the issue had been “in the ‘too difficult’ pile for too long”, and if not addressed it could “blight a parish for years”.

The private members’ motion called for the Synod to “request the Archbishops’ Council to bring forward legislative proposals which would enable a churchwarden, PCC member or other lay officer who was found to have conducted him or herself in such a manner to be disqualified from holding office”.

A total of 273 Synod members voted in favour, 15 against and 22 abstentions were recorded.

The latest motion followed one passed on Saturday asking the Archbishops’ Council to consider the possibility of drawing up a code of conduct for all PCC members and lay volunteers.

The measure aims to tackle a “lack of clear accountability” for non-clergy members where there are instances of “unco-operative or aggressive behaviour in meetings over a long period” and where there is currently no way to remove someone from a PCC.