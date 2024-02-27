Researchers able to make better artificial eyes using 3D printing – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Researchers able to make better artificial eyes using 3D printing – study

By Press Association
Researchers were able to produce better artificial eyes using 3D printing (Johann Reinhard et al/Nature Communications)
Researchers have developed a faster and easier way of 3D printing more realistic custom artificial eyes.

The eyes produced may have a more natural appearance and a better fit, compared to current methods, the scientists suggest.

Experts say that about eight million people around the world wear a prosthetic eye, and rehabilitation can be important for psychological acceptance and physical appearance.

However, the current manufacture process of custom eyes is time-consuming and requires highly skilled manual labour to handcraft each prosthesis for an individual patient.

The eye prosthesis for a patient’s right eye, shown on the left side in the image
The eye prosthesis for a patient’s right eye, shown on the left side in the image, is almost indistinguishable from the real one (Stephen Bell/Ocupeye Ltd)

This process can take more than eight hours of work and produces artificial eyes of varying quality, according to the researchers.

Johann Reinhard, from Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD, in Germany, and colleagues developed and tested a digital process to produce the prostheses for patients who need an artificial eye.

They scanned 10 patients’ eye sockets and healthy eyes, and the prosthetic was automatically shaped to fit the eye socket.

It only takes about 90 minutes to print a single prosthesis made of multiple materials in full colour, or about 20 hours to print 100 prostheses simultaneously.

The researchers were able to closely replicate the colour and anatomy of the other eye, in particular the colour, size, and structure of the iris, and appearance of the white outer layer of the eyeball.

Although the artificial eye needed some final adjustments, the researchers estimate that this approach required five times less labour compared to traditional processes and had more reproducible results.

Writing in Nature Communications, they add: “We envision that our findings motivate the research and development of data-driven design tools and multi-material 3D printing for other prosthesis types such as dental restorations or facial prostheses.

“It could even be possible to couple this development with more traditional prostheses and for example produce covers for prostheses that accurately match the patients’ appearance.”