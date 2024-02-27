Thomas Kingston: A financier who married into the royal family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Kingston: A financier who married into the royal family

By Press Association
Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, following their wedding (Victoria Jones/PA)
Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, following their wedding (Victoria Jones/PA)

Thomas Kingston was a financier who married into the royal family after a summer proposal on the island of Sark almost six years ago.

He was the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, and he was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

The 45-year-old, known as Tom, was a close friend of Pippa Middleton, the Princess of Wales’ sister, with the pair seen out and about together on numerous occasions.

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II
Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston arriving at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)

He attended her wedding to James Matthews in May 2017, accompanied by Lady Gabriella, known as Ella.

Lady Gabriella and Mr Kingston had been dating for a number of years when he proposed while they were on the island of Sark in August 2018.

The pair were married in May 2019 in a noon ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Their wedding at the 15th-century venue came less than a year after the star-studded nuptials of Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018 and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October the same year.

In attendance were the late Queen and late Duke of Edinburgh, with Harry leaving wife Meghan and then newborn son Archie at home to attend the ceremony.

Among the guests at the service were the Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, designer Nicky Haslam and the family of the Princess of Wales, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa and James, who were joined by their partners.

The wedding reception was held at Frogmore House, where Meghan and Harry staged their wedding dinner.

Mr Kingston’s career was broadly focused on finance, with a range of credentials including his most recent position as a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in “frontier economies”.

Thomas Kingston with Lady Gabriella and King and Queen
The King, Queen Camilla, Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston watch the Wokingham Stakes from the royal box during day five of Royal Ascot last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But he started out in the Foreign Office, according to Devonport Capital’s website.

In 2003, he became project manager for a “Government sponsored conflict resolution project” in Iraq.

According to the Telegraph, he was in Baghdad, working for the release of hostages after joining the Foreign Office’s Diplomatic Missions Unit.

In 2006, Mr Kingston joined Schroder’s Asset Management in London before joining Voltan Capital Management in 2012.

Five years later, he became a director of Devonport Capital Ltd.

He was a Bristol University graduate, having obtained a bachelor’s degree in economic history, and a chartered financial analyst.