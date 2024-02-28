UK needs ‘flexible’ vaccine capacity ‘to lead globally in pandemic preparedness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK needs ‘flexible’ vaccine capacity ‘to lead globally in pandemic preparedness’

By Press Association
The UK needs a ‘flexible capacity’ for manufacturing and testing vaccines in order to be a global leader in pandemic preparedness, a former vaccines taskforce boss has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The UK needs a “flexible capacity” for manufacturing and testing vaccines in order to be a global leader in pandemic preparedness, a former vaccines taskforce boss has said.

Dr Clive Dix, who was chairman of the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce (VTF) in 2020, said the country needs to “act quickly” to prevent future pandemics with “a permanent ecosystem for rapidly developing, manufacturing and supplying vaccines”.

In his recommendations submitted to MPs on behalf of the now-disbanded VTF, Dr Dix also said the original concept of the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) – a £200m government-funded base in Oxfordshire that was sold to a drugs company in 2022 – needs to be re-established.

The VMIC was set up as a not-for-profit company with the aim of combining vaccine research and manufacturing in one place, but was sold to US-based Catelant before its construction was finished.

Catelant later announced it was delaying the project, leading to renewed fears about the UK’s future vaccine-manufacturing capabilities.

Dr Dix, who is now chief executive at drugs discovery firm C4X Discovery, wrote: “The decision to transform VMIC into a manufacturing capability was flawed but having now sold it the Catalent who have mothballed it the concept of the original VMIC needs to be re-established probably through a virtual model.”

The recommendations, submitted to the inquiry being conducted by the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, also include the creation of a National Vaccines Agency whose remit would include developing, scaling-up and distributing new vaccines.

Another proposal also includes setting up a dedicated centre for human challenge trials – where volunteers who have been given the trial vaccine or a placebo are intentionally exposed to a virus within a controlled research environment to understand more about the associated disease.

Dr Dix wrote: “The UK is currently home to the leading human challenge academic research, and thousands of volunteers have been through human challenge models.

Boris Johnson visits VMIC
The construction site of the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (Richard Pohle/PA)

“Currently the UK is the only country to set up a human challenge model for Covid-19. In this respect the UK has the experience to lead the world in this field.

“However, the current UK human challenge capacity is limited.

“It is for this reason that the VTF recommends a Human Challenge Centre of Excellence (HCCE), so that the UK may build on the capacity currently in place and continue to lead in this regard.”

The recommendations submitted by Dr Dix were originally prepared in December 2020 and submitted to Government but never previously made public.

The VTF, meanwhile, was set up to drive forward the development and production of a Covid-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.

After Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out in the UK, it closed in October 2022 and its vaccine supply responsibilities were moved to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

On Wednesday, experts witnesses – including Dr Jenny Harries, who was deputy chief medical officer during the pandemic and is now chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency – will be questioned by MPs on the what has been done to build on the success of the VTF.