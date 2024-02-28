Government urged to compensate infected blood victims in Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Government urged to compensate infected blood victims in Budget

By Press Association
Infected blood victims and campaigners protest on College Green in Westminster (PA)
Infected blood victims and campaigners protest on College Green in Westminster (PA)

Victims of the infected blood scandal have implored the Chancellor to recognise their suffering by setting out a compensation scheme for those affected in next week’s Budget.

Campaigners staged a demonstration in Westminster on Wednesday calling for urgent action on compensation payments.

The Infected Blood Inquiry, chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff, which is due to publish its final report in May, made its final recommendations on compensation for victims and their loved ones in April 2023.

The Government has previously been accused of dragging its feet over compensation and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was heckled when he appeared before the inquiry last year as he vowed to pay compensation “as swiftly as possible”.

Claire Dixon, whose mother Nora Worthington was infected with HIV in 1991, said her mother urged her to keep up the fight for recognition before her death in 1993.

“Before she passed away she said, ‘Please don’t let them get away with it’,” said Ms Dixon, 52, from Manchester.

Speaking from College Green in Westminster, she said: “My mother was given three pints of blood for a perforated ulcer, one of the pints was infected with HIV.”

“For me personally, it is about the recognition. It isn’t about the money. No amount of money could ever bring my mother back.”

As a single parent, Mrs Worthington has not yet been recognised by the Government for compensation, Ms Dixon said.

She added: “My mother didn’t have a partner and her life has not been recognised.”

Infected Blood inquiry
Infected blood victims and campaigners staged a demonstration in Westminster on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sue Sparkes, 65, from Cardiff, said her husband, Les, who was a haemophiliac and infected with HIV and hepatitis C, died in 1990.

“I was left widowed at 31 with two young children,” she said.

“(The Government) keep on saying they are waiting for the report, we don’t need to wait for the report. They are trying their best not to pay.”

“It’s the worst tragedy in the history of the NHS.”

A number of MPs joined the group to support their calls for compensation.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met with victims inside Westminster Hall.

Thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Richard Angell, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “The victims of this scandal have been waiting for justice for decades and shouldn’t be made to wait any longer, with 82 having died since the inquiry published its full and final recommendations on compensation in April 2023.”

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said: “It is sickening and cruel that five decades after our community was exposed to the horror of the contaminated blood scandal, we are still waiting for government to right that wrong and take responsibility for what happened.”

Rachel Halford, chief executive of the Hepatitis C Trust, added: “The Government’s refusal to act is actively harming these people, people whose lives have already been devastated by infected blood. They deserve better than this.”

Infected Blood inquiry
Campaigners have urged the Government to address compensation in next week’s Budget (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Government spokesperson said: “This was an appalling tragedy, and our thoughts remain with all those impacted.

“We are clear that justice needs to be delivered for the victims and have already accepted the moral case for compensation.

“This covers a set of extremely complex issues, and it is right we fully consider the needs of the community and the far-reaching impact that this scandal has had on their lives.

“The Government intends to respond in full to Sir Brian’s recommendations for wider compensation following the publication of the inquiry’s final report.”