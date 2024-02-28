Royal thanks for rugby fans who have raised millions for MND charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Royal thanks for rugby fans who have raised millions for MND charity

By Press Association
The Princess Royal met Rob Burrows (MND Association/PA)
The Princess Royal met Rob Burrows (MND Association/PA)

Rugby fans have been given a royal thank you for raising millions of pounds for the MND Association.

The Princess Royal was guest of honour at the Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium on Wednesday, as dozens of fans, and Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, gathered for afternoon tea.

The royal visitor chatted with 80 guests who have been inspired to volunteer or fundraise for the charity by Mr Burrow and his former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

Anne is patron of the MND Association and the rugby community has raised £8.2 million for the charity in the last four years.

Mr Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019 and, with his family, he has campaigned to raise awareness of the disease and to encourage support for MND charities.

His story has prompted clubs, players and supporters from across both rugby codes to take part in countless fundraisers, none more so than Mr Sinfield, who has raised millions of pounds with a brutal series of endurance events.

MND Association chief executive Tanya Curry greeted the Princess Royal and introduced her to many of the specially invited guests.

She said: “So many people within the rugby community have followed Rob’s journey and his friendship with Kev, and been moved to show their support by helping us to raise awareness of this brutal disease, and donating to the MND Association.

“This event was our chance to say a heartfelt thank you to them for everything they have done and we were delighted that the Princess Royal, who has been our royal patron for the last 16 years, was able to deliver that message of gratitude alongside us.”

Anne gave a speech thanking everyone for their efforts, along with Eleanor Dalley, from north London, who has MND.