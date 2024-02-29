Seals gather to moult their worn-out winter fur on stretch of Norfolk beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seals gather to moult their worn-out winter fur on stretch of Norfolk beach

By Press Association
More than 2,500 grey seals have gathered on a beach to moult their worn-out winter fur and grow new sleek coats.

The blubbery mammals, at Horsey in Norfolk, cluster together to conserve heat during the annual process which begins around two to three months after breeding.

It takes roughly six weeks to complete, with seals ridding themselves of dead hair by scratching and rubbing against the sand or rocks.

Their fur, alongside their blubber, acts as insulation and as waterproofing, and makes them streamlined while swimming.

But seawater and parasites take their toll on a seal’s fur, and it is renewed annually.

The stretch of coast at Horsey has become an important breeding ground for grey seals, with 3,632 pups recorded in the last official count of the season in January.

The moult tends to start in February, continuing until April as early and later moulting seals overlap, according to the Friends of Horsey Seals group.

People are asked to keep a safe distance from the seals during the shedding and to keep dogs under control on a lead, or they risk harming the animals.

If a seal feels uncomfortable at the approach of people or dogs, they may head into the sea before the moult is complete and get dangerously cold.

Getting too close can also be dangerous for people as seals are wild animals with sharp teeth, Friends of Horsey Seals cautioned.