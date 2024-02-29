Ring discovered in field by metal detectorist to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ring discovered in field by metal detectorist to be sold at auction

By Press Association
A ring found by a metal detectorist in a field near Diss in Norfolk is to be sold at auction with an estimate of £14,000 to £16,000 (Noonans/PA)
A gold ring found by a metal detectorist in a field in Norfolk is expected to fetch more than £14,000 at auction.

Retired carpenter Alan Rumsby unearthed the jewellery, that was buried at a depth of nine inches, in Roydon near Diss in Norfolk.

The 75-year-old had searched the area several times without success before making the discovery in October 2020.

It is thought that the ring, which bears a coat of arms, was once owned by a woman who was born in the 16th century.

Nigel Mills, artefact and coin expert at auctioneers Noonans, said: “The ring is historically important because it is extremely rare to find a seal ring of this period that was worn by a woman.

“This is indicated using a lozenge-shaped coat of arms on the bezel of the ring.

Retired carpenter Alan Rumsby, 75, unearthed the ring, that was buried at a depth of nine inches, in a field in Roydon near Diss in Norfolk. (Noonans/ PA)
“The arms are divided into four, each representing her ancestral family heritage, namely Ashfield; Tendring; Botelier and finally Mapersall.

“The five-pointed star in the centre of the arms represents a third son so we believe the ring was owned by Dorothy Ashfield who was born in 1594, the eldest daughter of the third son Thomas Ashfield of Hopton in Suffolk and his wife Ellen Holditch of Ranworth in Norfolk.”

He said the site where the ring was found was “close to the old hall of Brockdish which was owned by John Tendring whose family arms appears on the second quadrant of the ring bezel as a fess (horizontal band) with a crescent between two chevrons”.

“The name Ashfield originates in Suffolk and Shropshire, meaning a field with ash trees,” he added.

Mr Rumsby said he was “excited” to find the ring and hoped its sale would pay for a holiday.

“I have never found anything made of gold in over 10 years of detecting so was really excited,” he said.

A ring that was found by a metal detectorist in a field in Roydon near Diss in Norfolk is to be sold at auction with an estimate of £14,000 to £16,000. (Noonans/ PA)
“It was only after it was taken to the museum that I realised how significant this discovery was.

“The British Museum had originally declared an interest in acquiring the ring but now two years later the ring has been disclaimed, so I am able to sell it.

“I intend to use the money, which will be shared with the landowner, on a holiday for my wife and myself.”

The ring is to be offered for sale at Noonans Mayfair in London in a sale of jewellery, watches, silver and objects of vertu on Tuesday March 12.

It has a pre-auction estimate of £14,000 to £16,000.