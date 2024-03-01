US star Billy Porter ‘heartbroken’ after death of mother aged 79

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

US star Billy Porter ‘heartbroken’ after death of mother aged 79

By Press Association
US star Billy Porter ‘heartbroken’ after death of mother aged 79 (Ian West/PA)
US star Billy Porter ‘heartbroken’ after death of mother aged 79 (Ian West/PA)

US singer and actor Billy Porter has announced the death of his mother aged 79, following a “long and hard” fight.

The Broadway star previously explained his mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford, had been born with a degenerative disability that had progressed and worsened over time.

“We were right beside her when she took her last breath, wrapped in our arms,” Porter said, sharing a series of pictures and videos of his mother on Instagram.

“Mummy lived life to the fullest despite physical limitations pressed upon her.

“She was the personification of true Christianity and her unconditional love is a template that the world could benefit from employing.”

He continued: “Her example is what we continue to strive for. We are heartbroken she is no longer here with us, but find solace that her suffering has ended.

“Her fight was long and hard – she did it with grace and integrity.”

Porter added that his mother will “remain forever” in his heart following her death.

Among those paying tribute was Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, who said she was sending “hugs, love and condolences”,

US actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, who starred in hit films including Bring It On, told Porter she was “praying for you and all her loved ones”.

In January, Grammy and Tony-winning star Porter said that he was “grateful” to spend another birthday with his mother, telling his fans to “please hold your loved ones close”.