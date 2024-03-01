Bibby Stockholm resident convicted of assault and shoplifting charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bibby Stockholm resident convicted of assault and shoplifting charges

By Press Association
Ahmed Haffa was found guilty in his absence by a district judge sitting at Poole Magistrates’ Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ahmed Haffa was found guilty in his absence by a district judge sitting at Poole Magistrates’ Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a resident of the Bibby Stockholm barge for asylum seekers after he failed to attend court for assault and shoplifting charges.

Ahmed Haffa was due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of stealing a jacket worth £59.99 from TK Maxx in Weymouth, Dorset.

The 24-year-old was also set to stand trial for common assault and assault by beating and was found guilty of the three charges in his absence by the district judge Orla Austin.

Court documents showed the offences were committed on December 13 2023 by Haffa, who had pleaded not guilty to all three counts on January 18.

The court register stated: “Warrant for arrest without bail – Grounds for warrant: no appearance in answer to bail.”

In a statement, Dorset Police said: “On Thursday February 29 2024 a warrant was issued by Poole Magistrates’ Court in relation to a defendant, aged 24 and of Portland, who had failed to attend court in relation to allegations of theft and assault, and was subsequently convicted in his absence.

“The charges related to incidents in Weymouth town centre on Wednesday December 13 2023.

“Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate the defendant.”

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge was moored up in Portland Harbour in July last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Home Office has been approached for confirmation of Haffa’s status as an asylum seeker and how his conviction will affect his claim to remain in the country.

Dorset Police has also been asked for details about what action is being taken to detain Haffa following the issuing of the warrant for his arrest.

The High Court has heard arguments this week about whether Dorset Council was wrong to decide in July 2023 not to consider using its enforcement powers over the Bibby Stockholm ship.

Lawyers for mayor of Portland Carralyn Parkes, who is bringing her case in a personal capacity, said she was “deeply concerned” about the 93-metre-long barge accommodating migrants in Portland Harbour and wants a judge to order the council to reconsider its position.

The Home Office in London
The Home Office has shelved plans to procure more barges to hold asylum seekers, it was reported last month (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The 222-room, three-storied ship was towed into the harbour and moored to a “finger pier” in July last year, after the Government announced it would be used to house asylum seekers for at least 18 months.

The barge has since been hit by problems, delays and disputes, including the discovery of dangerous bacteria last summer that led to an evacuation, with it lying vacant for two months.

An inquest is also ongoing into the death of one asylum seeker thought to have taken his own life while living on board.

Last month, it was reported that the Home Office had shelved plans to procure more barges to hold asylum seekers amid struggles to find ports willing to take them.