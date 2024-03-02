Oklahoma school faces US federal probe following non-binary teenager’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Oklahoma school faces US federal probe following non-binary teenager’s death

By Press Association
The non-binary teenager died a day after a fight in a high school toilet (The Oklahoman via AP)
The non-binary teenager died a day after a fight in a high school toilet (The Oklahoman via AP)

US federal officials are opening an investigation into the Oklahoma school district where a non-binary high school pupil died following a fight last month, according to a letter sent by the US department of education.

Nex Benedict died a day after the fight inside a girls’ toilet at Owasso High School. Family members say the 16-year-old had been bullied.

According to relatives, Nex identified as non-binary and used they/them pronouns.

The letter revealing the investigation was addressed to the Human Rights Campaign, which had asked the the department to look into Owasso Public Schools and “its failure to respond appropriately to sex-based harassment that may have contributed to the tragic death”.

Justice For Nex Walkout at Owasso High School
A walkout for Nex Benedict took place at Owasso High School on Monday (AP Images for Human Rights Campaign)

Police in the Tulsa suburb have not released a cause of death but have previously said that the pupil did not die as a result of injuries from the fight, which took place on February 8.

The department’s Office For Civil Rights stated it would investigate whether the district “failed to appropriately respond to alleged harassment”, according to the letter, which makes no reference to Nex.

Owasso Public Schools confirmed in a statement that the district received notice of the investigation and called the allegations unsupported and without merit.

“The district is committed to co-operating with federal officials,” the statement said.

Neither police nor school officials have said what led to the fight. But Nex’s family has said there had been harassment because of the teenager’s non-binary identity.

Vigil for Nex Benedict
Community members participate in a candlelight vigil for Nex Benedict (AP Images for Human Rights Campaign)

Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said: “We appreciate the Department of Education responding to our complaint and opening an investigation – we need them to act urgently so there can be justice for Nex, and so that all students at Owasso High School and every school in Oklahoma can be safe from bullying, harassment, and discrimination.

Nex walked out of the toilet after the February 7 fight but was taken to a hospital by their family and sent home that night.

Paramedics were dispatched to the home the following day for a medical emergency and took Nex to a hospital emergency room, where they later died, police said.

Nex’s mother, Sue Benedict, has said the teenager suffered bruises all over their face and eyes in the fight involving a transgender pupil and three older girls.

The school district has said the students were in the toilet for less than two minutes before the fight was broken up by other students and a staff member.