Bereaved urged to share stories of loved ones on annual day of reflection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bereaved urged to share stories of loved ones on annual day of reflection

By Press Association
The National Covid Memorial Wall commemorates the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The National Covid Memorial Wall commemorates the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

People are being encouraged to come together and tell the stories they could not share at funerals and wakes in the pandemic, as the nation holds its annual day of reflection.

Celebrities including Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter and sports presenter Gaby Roslin have joined political leaders across the UK in their support for the day set aside to remember those who died in the pandemic.

The date has moved from being held on the anniversary of the UK lockdown – March 23 – to the first Sunday of March, following a recommendation by the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration.

Charity ambassador Chris Kamara said people can share stories they were unable to at funerals and wakes during the pandemic (Brian Lawless/PA)
Charity ambassador Chris Kamara said people can share stories they were unable to at funerals and wakes during the pandemic (Brian Lawless/PA)

This will be the fourth annual day of reflection, organised by the Marie Curie charity, with the first having been held in 2021 on the one-year anniversary of the first lockdown.

The UK’s leading end of life charity said it is asking the public to hold a one-minute silence at midday on Sunday, as the nation remembers those who died as well as the bereaved.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the reflection gives the country “the opportunity to come together and remember” those who have died, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it is also a chance to “pay tribute to the key workers who helped our country through those dark times”.

Carter, who is a Marie Curie ambassador, said he plans to pause at midday in his garden “and remember all the people we lost during the pandemic”.

He said: “In lockdown I was very lucky to have that garden as a small escape and it has always been a contemplative place for me.

“That virus entered our world and silently turned it upside down, and the trauma people went through needs to be remembered. Collectively we can show our support for the bereaved.”

Former footballer and fellow Marie Curie ambassador Chris Kamara called for more discussion on grief.

He said: “By talking, we can remember the people we’ve loved and lost. And by talking, we can heal.

“On Sunday, let’s share the stories that would have made us laugh, and cry, at funerals and wakes during the pandemic if they had been allowed to happen.”

Broadcaster Gaby Roslin, also an ambassador for the charity, said: “The day of reflection gives us all permission to acknowledge our grief and come together.

“And it reminds us that whether the person you love died one year ago, or 50 years ago, there are no rules to grief. If ever you need support with your grief, then Marie Curie can be there for you.”

Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Marie Curie’s work to give grieving families an opportunity to come together and remember the dead (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Marie Curie’s work to give grieving families an opportunity to come together and remember the dead (James Manning/PA)

Rivka Gottlieb, spokesperson for the campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice – which has been outspoken in its criticism of the Government’s handling of the pandemic – described the number of deaths as “appalling” and “not inevitable”.

She cautioned that the UK remains poorly prepared for another pandemic, and called on politicians to take seriously recommendations put forward by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

She said: “Ahead of the next election, all political parties must agree to adopt the recommendations from the Covid inquiry so that we are properly prepared and never see the horrors of the pandemic repeated again.”

On the day of reflection, Mr Sunak said: “Throughout the pandemic many people lost loved ones and they live on in all our memories.

“I commend Marie Curie’s work to give grieving families up and down the country the opportunity to come together and remember them.”

Sir Keir said: “Today, on Marie Curie’s day of reflection, we remember those we lost during the pandemic. We pay tribute to the key workers who helped our country through those dark times.

“And we thank the charities, community organisations and volunteers who support families through that grief.”

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said the moment of silence is “an opportunity to honour those who were lost, taking time to reflect and acknowledge our shared grief”, while First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, described it as a “special day to remember” and ensure people are “never forgotten”.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the day of reflection has “become an important anniversary for many people” to both remember and show support, and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly thanked Marie Curie for organising a “fitting tribute for all those who lost their lives during this time, not only as a result of Covid-19”.

Matthew Reed, Marie Curie chief executive, said: “The pandemic endures in the minds of people who were bereaved, and huge swathes of the public are still grieving.”

– Marie Curie said anyone who is struggling with grief can call its support line on 0800 090 2309.