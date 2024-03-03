Mother tells of fears daughter who vanished from yacht in 2021 was murdered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother tells of fears daughter who vanished from yacht in 2021 was murdered

By Press Association
Sarm Heslop went missing in March 2021 (FindSarm/PA)
The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands three years ago now believes her daughter was murdered.

Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8, 2021.

Her mother Brenda Street, 67, told The People newspaper: “I don’t believe Sarm just went missing. I believe she was murdered. I want justice for her.

Sarm Heslop missing
“I want to bring her home so I know where she is – she deserves that.”

After three years without answers, Ms Street, of Ongar, Essex, says she feels “let down” by police on the Caribbean tourist hotspot and “hatred” for Mr Bane, whom she accuses of not doing enough to help find her daughter.

The family now have an investigator, a former Metropolitan Police commander of homicide and serious crime, who is helping them look into the case as they await updates from the force on the island.

Ms Street, who has previously travelled to the island as part of the search for her daughter, told the paper: “There’s too many things that don’t make sense and don’t add up.

“When we went to the island, people wouldn’t speak to us about Sarm and on the posters asking for information someone had gone round and scrubbed out the number to call.”

Sarm Heslop’s family are investigating her disappearance with the help of a former Met commander (FindSarm/PA Media)

She is calling on Mr Bane to provide the police with everything he knows about her daughter’s disappearance.

Under US law, Mr Bane – the last person known to have seen Miss Heslop and described as a “person of interest” by police – can stay silent and officers must show “probable cause” to get a search warrant.

His lawyer David Cattie said in a statement to the newspaper: “Mr Bane is heartbroken over Sarm’s disappearance. We certainly understand and empathise with her mother’s pain and frustration.

“Mr Bane called 911 immediately upon waking and finding Sarm was not on board. He took his dinghy to shore to meet with VIPD (Virgin Islands Police Department) that night and called the USCG (US Coast Guard) the next day when no-one appeared at his boat. He also had the USCG on his vessel twice following Sarm’s disappearance.

“Later Mr Bane and I personally took all of Sarm’s belongings to the police, including all of her electronic devices.”