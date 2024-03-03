Medical plane carrying Norway’s king departs Malaysia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Medical plane carrying Norway’s king departs Malaysia

By Press Association
A Scandinavian Airlines medevac plane is taking the King back to Norway (Vincent Thian/AP)
A Scandinavian Airlines medevac plane is taking the King back to Norway (Vincent Thian/AP)

A plane carrying Norway’s King Harald V has departed Malaysia, a day after he had a pacemaker fitted.

Europe’s oldest reigning monarch was taken to hospital with an infection during a private holiday on the northern resort island of Langkawi, the royal house said on Tuesday.

He underwent surgery at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital on Saturday to implant a temporary pacemaker due to a low heart rate, according to the royal house.

Norwegian media outlets said Harald travelled to Malaysia with his wife, Queen Sonja, to celebrate his 87th birthday.

A Scandinavian Airlines medical evacuation plane, which took off from Oslo on Thursday, arrived in Langkawi on Friday. The Boeing 737-700 aircraft has previously been used as a flying ambulance.

According to Flightradar24, the same plane departed from Langkawi on Sunday headed for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, from where it is scheduled to travel on to Norway.

Plane taking off
The plane has departed Malaysia, and will return to Norway via the UAE (Vincent Thian/AP)

The Norwegian royal house confirmed on Sunday that the monarch has left Malaysia and the plane is expected to arrive in Oslo early on Monday.

“Upon arrival in Norway, His Majesty will be admitted to the (Oslo) hospital Rikshospitalet,” the royal palace said, adding that Harald will remain on sick leave for the next two weeks, during which Crown Prince Haakon will assume the monarch’s duties.

According to Norwegian news agency NTB, which cited information from Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, the king’s transport back to Norway will cost an estimated 2 million Norwegian kroner (£150,000), which will be taken from the defence budget.

The ageing Norwegian monarch has suffered from frail health over the past few years, and has been admitted to hospital for treatment on numerous occasions.

Harald, who has been seen using crutches, had an operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after experiencing breathing difficulties.

He has repeatedly said he has no plans to abdicate, unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who stepped down earlier this year.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.