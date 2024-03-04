Charities must not reject donations over ‘personal views’, regulators warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Charities must not reject donations over ‘personal views’, regulators warn

By Press Association
A coin is dropped into a charity collection container in London (PA)
A coin is dropped into a charity collection container in London (PA)

Charities must not reject donations over “personal views” or “external pressures” if it is not in the organisation’s best interest, regulators warn in new guidance.

The Charity Commission said it may intervene if trustees turn away donations without evidence of “sound judgment”, and new guidance released on Monday states they should, by default, accept donations.

Save The Children refused a £750,000 donation from North Sea gas provider Neptune Energy in March 2022, after deciding it would no longer accept gifts from fossil fuel companies, the Independent reported.

Chairman of the Charity Commission, Orlando Fraser KC, announced the guidance on turning down gifts was under development during a speech at the University of Kent last November.

He said the top 1% of earners in the UK are “not pulling their charitable weight” because they “give less than their counterparts in comparable, equivalent societies, such as New Zealand and Canada”, and feared philanthropy was on a “downward trend”.

He added: “Demonstrative personal squeamishness around sources of philanthropic funding may benefit the sense of righteous progressiveness of a trustee or charity executive, but it will most likely not serve the beneficiary reliant on the services a charity provides.

“Such attitudes harm not just the beneficiaries of the individual charity, but risk undermining charitable giving by high-net-worth individuals overall.

“If you care about the distribution of wealth, encourage those with wealth to distribute it a little more vigorously.

“So our upcoming guidance will compel trustees to think more carefully about returning or refusing donations”.

Charity funds
Pound coins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The guidance states trustees should consider how likely the gift is to damage its finances, ability to deliver services, or to attract donations in the future, and how serious any affects may be.

They must also assess whether the money will harm the charity’s reputation, particularly among supporters or beneficiaries, and how any related decisions align with the organisation’s purposes, it said.

Steps to mitigate risk may be possible, it added, such as by negotiating conditional terms or creating a public explanation for accepting the money.

In a statement on Monday’s announcement, Mr Fraser said: “When charities are offered a donation, the law is clear that their starting point should be to accept unless there is very good reason not to.

“I hope this guidance will empower trustees to feel able to make the choice that’s right for them when faced with a tough decision.

“It has been designed to offer clarity and support as they navigate what can be tricky territory.

“As a proportionate regulator, we will not generally get involved though may do so if trustees cannot evidence sound judgment and a considered process for their decision.

“Our new strategy commits to playing our part in securing greater philanthropic giving across England and Wales, and the clarity this guidance delivers is an important early contribution to that mission”.

Charities must reject some donations by law, including if they come from an illegal source such as terrorist or criminal activities.