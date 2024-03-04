Sophie urges world to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with those raped during war

The Duchess of Edinburgh has urged nations to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with those raped during conflicts and to secure for them “justice and holistic redress”.

Sophie denounced rape as “pure evil” and said it was a “tactic of war” and “not just an unfortunate casualty”, during a video address at a conference on conflict-related sexual violence.

The event was held in Ukraine where the duchess said the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine had recorded more than 120,000 incidents of alleged war crimes committed during the conflict with Russia.

In her video address the duchess said: “Survivors here and around the world have spoken out so bravely about their experiences.

“They are the most powerful advocates who remind us all that we must not turn our backs on the horrors of this crime, we must never forget the survivors.

“Rather, we must stand shoulder to shoulder with all survivors to secure justice and holistic redress, and ensure that this crime isn’t an accepted part of conflict.

“Their rights and their voices must be at the heart of all our efforts to consign conflict-related sexual violence to the history books.”

Sophie spoke in her role as champion of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda.