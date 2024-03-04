Queen to represent the King at Royal Maundy service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen to represent the King at Royal Maundy service

By Press Association
Queen Camilla will deputise for the King at the ceremony in Worcester Cathedral (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Queen will represent the King at the annual Royal Maundy service and distribute unique coins to community stalwarts from across the country.

Camilla will deputise for Charles, who is continuing to receive treatment for cancer, when the ancient ceremony is held at Worcester Cathedral on March 28.

Since his diagnosis, the King has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Royal Maundy Service
The King distributed Maundy coins during last year’s Royal Maundy Service at York Minster (Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Royal Maundy Service is a major fixture on the royal calendar and normally the monarch presents the specially minted coins to people recognised for their community service.

It is likely the King will also miss the annual Commonwealth Day service next Monday at Westminster Abbey when an address from the monarch to the family of nations normally features.

The Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge, who as Lord High Almoner will accompany the Queen as she presents the Maundy money, said: “It is an honour to be able to welcome Her Majesty the Queen to Worcester.

“This is an immensely special service and I know it will mean a huge amount to those who have been chosen to receive the coins, all of whom will have given years of service to their local communities.”