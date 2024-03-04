Deputy First Minister makes apology to victims of historical institutional abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deputy First Minister makes apology to victims of historical institutional abuse

By Press Association
Kate Walmsley and Margaret McGuckin of the SAVIA lobby group (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has offered a formal apology to victims of historical institutional abuse.

Emma Little-Pengelly read the statement on behalf of herself and First Minister Michelle O’Neill during a sitting of the Assembly on Monday.

It came two years after an official apology was delivered by a number of Stormont ministers in March 2022.

No first minister or deputy first minister were in post at that point after the resignation of then first minister Paul Givan in February 2022 as part of the DUP’s protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

A permanent memorial, compensation and an official apology were among the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which revealed sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the homes from 1922 to 1995.

HIAI chairman Sir Anthony Hart outlined a series of recommendations after he disclosed shocking levels of abuse in that period.

On Monday during Executive Office questions, Ms Little-Pengelly was asked by Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer whether she would associate herself and Ms O’Neill with the apology offered by ministers in March 2022.

Ms Little-Pengelly responded: “Mr Speaker, on behalf of myself and the First Minister, I would like to associate ourselves with an apology offered to victims and survivors of historic institutional abuse on 11 March 2022.

Stormont Assembly
Emma Little-Pengelly (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

“In our role as leaders of the Executive and ministers in charge of the Executive Office, we say that we are sorry.

“To victims and survivors we acknowledge the wrong that was done to you, we accept responsibility and we offer our deepest regrets.

“We pledge to ensure that systemic abuse never happens again and we commit to continuing supporting you in any way that you desire.”

Ms Little-Pengelly added that she wanted to pay tribute to the “incredible work” done by victims and survivors in their campaign for recognition and an apology.

Last week the deputy First Minister told the Executive Office committee that consideration was being given to “the right kind of physical memorial” for victims in the Stormont grounds.