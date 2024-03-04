Chelsea’s Samantha Kerr pleads not guilty to racially aggravated harassment

Chelsea striker Samantha Kerr has pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment of a police officer, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The Australian football star, 30, was charged with causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress during an incident in Twickenham, south-west London, on January 30 last year.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the incident involved an officer who was responding to a complaint about a taxi fare.

Kerr, of Richmond, denied the charge at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston Upon Thames Crown Court on Monday.

She is due to face trial next February, according to reports.