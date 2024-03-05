Lindsay Lohan confirms Freaky Friday sequel is ‘in the process’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lindsay Lohan confirms Freaky Friday sequel is ‘in the process’

By Press Association
Lindsay Lohan (Ian West/PA)
Lindsay Lohan (Ian West/PA)

Lindsay Lohan has said the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel is “in the process”.

The 2003 film starred Lohan and Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis as the body-switching mother-daughter duo.

It was confirmed a sequel was in development last year, and Lohan has now offered an update on how the movie is shaping up.

Jamie Lee Curtis at Halloween Ends Experience space
Jamie Lee Curtis (Aaron Chown/PA)

She told US magazine People: “I’m just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.

“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we’re going to have a lot of fun with this.”

Mean Girls star Lohan added she is “excited” to get back to work with Curtis and the new film is “in the process”, but she could not say when filming would start or if there even is a completed script.

Last year, Curtis told the New York Times that she phoned Disney to discuss a sequel after numerous people asked her if it was a possibility.

She said: “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday.

“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made’.”

Freaky Friday, about a mother and daughter who switch bodies thanks to a magical Chinese fortune cookie, is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers.

The 2003 film is the third adaptation of the story, with previous versions starring Jodie Foster and the late Barbara Harris and Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman.

The Curtis and Lohan version also starred NCIS actor Mark Harmon, One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray and Sex And The City’s Willie Garson.

Lohan will next be seen in the Netflix romantic comedy Irish Wish, while Curtis has recently starred in a trio of Halloween reboots.

She won an Oscar last year for her supporting role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.