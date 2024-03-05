Breast cancer treatment blocked for NHS use in England amid price issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Breast cancer treatment blocked for NHS use in England amid price issues

By Press Association
A mammogram (PA)
A mammogram (PA)

A treatment that extends the life of people with advanced breast cancer has been blocked for NHS use in England in a move that potentially impacts thousands of patients.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said the cost the NHS was being asked to pay for trastuzumab deruxtecan – sold under the brand name Enhertu – was “too high” in relation to its benefits.

The charity Breast Cancer Now has described the decision as a “dark day” for patients with the disease and urged manufacturer Daiichi Sankyo, which developed the drug with AstraZeneca, to “come back to the table” with Nice and NHS England.

Enhertu is the first licensed targeted treatment for patients with HER2-low breast cancer that cannot be removed surgically or that has spread to other parts of the body, also known as metastatic breast cancer.

Patients are offered treatments for HER2-negative cancer – usually chemotherapy – but could benefit from targeted therapies.

Draft guidance published by Nice in September said it would not recommend Enhertu for NHS use in England due to uncertainties in the information provided by the manufacturer and called for more details.

The spending watchdog then paused its appraisal in December while commercial talks were ongoing, but they have now concluded without a price agreement in place.

Had Nice recommended the treatment, about 1,000 patients a year would have been eligible.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “This is a dark day for people affected by incurable secondary breast cancer.

“NHS England, Nice, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca have failed people living with the disease. They’ve blocked a vital treatment that offers hope of more time to live for thousands of people with a certain type of secondary breast cancer.”

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said the costs the health service was being asked to pay was “too high in relation to the benefits” of Enhertu and the organisation is “extremely disappointed” to not be able to recommend the treatment for NHS use.

She added: “The backdrop to the commercial discussions was the independent appraisal committee’s belief that, based on the available evidence, Enhertu represents a significant development for people with HER2-low advanced breast cancer who currently have limited chemotherapy options and most have no targeted treatments available to them.

“However, a key uncertainty in estimating Enhertu’s cost-effectiveness was how much longer people on Enhertu live compared with those receiving standard treatment in the future.

“The independent committee carefully considered all the evidence and applied its judgement on the most clinically plausible approach on which to base its decision.”

Enhertu was approved for use on the NHS in Scotland by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) in December.

Haran Maheson, vice president and head of oncology at Daiichi Sankyo UK, warned that patients in England will now face a “postcode lottery” for treatment.

“We are extremely disappointed that patients with breast cancer in England and Wales are going to lose out on an effective treatment due to a technicality in the new formula Nice uses to assess cancer medicines,” he said.

“As we have demonstrated in Scotland, it is possible to provide access to this medicine cost-effectively within the UK. Patients now face a postcode lottery.

“This is the first and only licenced HER2-targeted medicine effective in HER2-low breast cancer and unfortunately Nice’s approach does not adequately recognise the severity of this devastating condition.

“We remain determined to find a solution to deliver equitable access to patients across the UK and urge Nice to be more constructive in exercising flexibility in its assessment process.”

Baroness Morgan said the decision for England means “thousands of mums, daughters, sisters, wives, colleagues, and friends who want to be there and create special memories, now face the unbearable reality of knowing a treatment that could have been a lifeline for them exists, but remains out of reach, while women in Scotland have been granted access”.

“Neither we, nor people affected by secondary breast cancer will walk away,” she added.

“Nice, NHS England, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca must not either – they must come back to the table, and a solution found that puts women with secondary breast cancer first.

“NHS England must do all they can to be flexible and help deliver their continued commitment to getting the latest cutting-edge drugs to patients. Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca must ensure they are doing everything possible to price the drug at a cost that is fair to the NHS.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “NHS England expected drug companies AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo to offer this treatment at a price that would enable Nice to recommend its use for patients with secondary breast cancer.

“We are deeply disappointed that AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo have not been willing to price this treatment to enable approval, therefore denying NHS patients the opportunity to access this latest advance in care.”