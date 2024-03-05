Covid not the top priority for Wales in early 2020, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Covid not the top priority for Wales in early 2020, inquiry hears

By Press Association
Dr Andrew Goodall, the former chief executive of NHS Wales (PA)
Covid was “not the top priority” for the Welsh government in early 2020, an inquiry has been told.

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, said in written evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that the virus was not treated as the most pressing concern in the country in January and February 2020.

The FM’s written evidence was raised by Tom Poole KC, the lead counsel for the inquiry, at a hearing on Tuesday during questions to Dr Andrew Goodall, who led the Welsh NHS through the pandemic.

Mr Poole said: “Would it be fair to say that these planning assumptions were simply not taken seriously enough at this point in time, and it wasn’t until you get into the early weeks of March, that things really started to happen in Wales?”

Dr Goodall – who is now the permanent secretary to the Welsh government, Wales’ top civil servant – insisted that they were “mobilising various actions” early on in the pandemic but accepted there was a “change in our response in Wales” in the last week of February 2020 and early March.

He said: “In early March we were also looking at the progress of the virus more internationally and there were some real concerns being expressed by the NHS that we were taking account of.”

The first case of the virus in Wales was on February 28.

Mr Poole questioned if reports from February 13 2020, that had “clear information” that the virus could be passed on without symptoms had set “alarm bells ringing” for the level of controls that would be needed in care homes and hospitals.

Dr Goodall responded they were “not necessarily triggered at that time” and it was not until April that there was “some emerging evidence” that Covid could be passed on asymptomatically.

The senior civil servant added that moving vulnerable people into care homes reflected the “knowledge and evidence of the time” and that there was an expectation for “care homes to be able to accommodate isolation procedures”.

However, he accepted that in hindsight discharging patients “could have been targeted differently”.

“One of my own worries for the hospital systems were they were likely to be areas where patients would be exposed to Covid-19,” he said.

“So, there was something about trying to ensure that we could find the safest environment for patients who are in our system rather than just leave people within the hospital environment.”

The former NHS boss also said the public should have been warned of the dangers of Covid earlier, but was unable to do so, with the first press conference where it was mentioned coming as a “shock”.

Asked if something should have been done earlier, Dr Goodall said the Welsh government had faced “constraints” on what it could report, with information that came from Cobra meetings – UK government cabinet briefings – having a “level of confidentiality around them”.

He added: “I think looking backwards, it would have helped to have been able to be more transparent with the population, certainly through March and maybe at the end of February.”