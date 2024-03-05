Tributes to ‘bright and fun-loving’ 10-year-old girl found dead in house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to ‘bright and fun-loving’ 10-year-old girl found dead in house

By Press Association
Shay Kang died of her injuries in Rowley Regis on Monday (West Midlands Police/PA)
Tributes have been paid to a “bright and fun-loving” 10-year-old girl whose death prompted a murder investigation.

Shay Kang was found with injuries at an address in Robin Close in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, at around 12.10pm on Monday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old woman, who West Midlands Police understand to be known to the girl, has been arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

The force said officers are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation.

Death in Rowley Regis
The scene in Robin Close, Rowley Regis (Jacob King/PA)

Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child through West Midlands Police.

In a statement, the school said: “Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children.

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”

Det Insp Dan Jarratt, leading the investigation, said: “A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing.

“We are working hard to establish what happened and our investigation has made good progress.

“The community has understandably been left shocked by what’s happened, and we’ll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.”