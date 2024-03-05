Gaza ceasefire talks end without breakthrough, Egypt says

Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages have ended without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said.

The talks ended less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have spent weeks trying to broker an agreement in which Hamas would release up to 40 hostages in return for a six-week ceasefire, the release of some Palestinian prisoners and an influx of aid to address the humanitarian catastrophe in the isolated territory.

Two Egyptian officials said the latest round of discussions had ended. They said Hamas presented a proposal that mediators would discuss with Israel in the coming days.

Hamas has refused to release all of the estimated 100 hostages it holds, and the remains of around 30 more, unless Israel ends its offensive, withdraws from Gaza and releases a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including senior militants serving life sentences.

US officials have said they are sceptical that Hamas actually wants a deal because the group has baulked at a number of what the US and others believe are legitimate requests, including giving the names of hostages to be released.

“It is on Hamas to make decisions about whether it is prepared to engage,” US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

“We have an opportunity for an immediate ceasefire that can bring hostages home, that can dramatically increase the amount of humanitarian aid getting in to Palestinians who so desperately need it, and can set the conditions for an enduring resolution,” Mr Blinken said.

Jihad Taha, a Hamas spokesperson, said the negotiations were ongoing but “the ball is in the Israeli court”. He said Israel had thus far refused Hamas’s demands for people who fled northern Gaza to be allowed to return and for guarantees of a long-term ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

“Hamas is open to proposals and initiatives that are consistent with its position calling for a ceasefire, withdrawal, the return of the displaced, the entry of relief convoys and reconstruction,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly rejected Hamas’s demands and repeatedly vowed to continue the war until Hamas is dismantled and all the hostages are returned. Israel did not send a delegation to the latest round of talks.

An Israeli official said Israel was still waiting for Hamas to hand over a list of hostages who are alive as well the hostage-to-prisoner ratio it seeks in any release deal. It was not clear if that information was included in the latest proposal.

Benny Gantz, a member of Mr Netanyahu’s War Cabinet and his main political rival, met senior US officials in Washington on a visit that drew a rebuke from the prime minister, the latest sign of a growing rift within Israel’s leadership.

Mediators had hoped to broker an agreement ahead of Ramadan, the month of dawn-to-dusk fasting that often sees heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions linked to access to a major holy site in Jerusalem. The month is expected to begin around March 10, depending on the sighting of the moon.

“The negotiations are sensitive. I can’t say there is optimism or pessimism, but we haven’t yet reached a point at which we can achieve a ceasefire,” Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday.

Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel’s War Cabinet, has visited the US (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

The war began with a Hamas attack into southern Israel on October 7 in which militants killed some 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages. More than 100 of them were released during a week-long ceasefire in November.

The attack sparked an Israeli invasion of the enclave of 2.3 million people that Gaza’s Health Ministry says has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians. Aid groups say the fighting has displaced most of the territory’s population and pushed a quarter of the population to the brink of famine.

The UN children’s agency said on Monday that at least 10 children have reportedly died in isolated northern Gaza because of dehydration and malnutrition.

“There are likely more children fighting for their lives somewhere in one of Gaza’s few remaining hospitals, and likely even more children in the north unable to obtain care at all,” said Adele Khodr, the Unicef regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“These tragic and horrific deaths are man-made, predictable and entirely preventable.”

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday that 15 children have starved to death at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza and another six were at risk of dying from malnutrition and dehydration. It was not clear if the children had underlying medical conditions that increased their vulnerability.

Northern Gaza, the first target of Israel’s offensive, has suffered mass devastation. The World Food Programme recently suspended aid shipments to the north, citing the breakdown of security. An attempt by the Israeli military to bring in aid ended in tragedy last week when more than 100 Palestinians were fatally shot by Israeli forces or trampled to death in a melee.

Israeli soldiers near the Gaza Strip border (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Up to 300,000 Palestinians are believed to remain in northern Gaza after Israel ordered the evacuation of the entire region, including Gaza City, in October. Many have been reduced to eating animal fodder to survive. The UN says one in six children under two in the north suffer from acute malnutrition.

The United States and other countries have carried out air drops in recent days, but aid groups say the expensive, last-ditch measure is not enough to address the soaring needs.

Israel is still carrying out strikes in all parts of Gaza and has threatened to expand its ground offensive to the southernmost city of Rafah, where around half of Gaza’s population has sought refuge. Mr Gantz has said the Rafah operation could begin as soon as Ramadan if there is no deal on the hostages.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 97 people had been killed over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall Palestinian death toll to 30,631. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures, but says women and children make up around two thirds of the total casualties.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames the high toll on Hamas because the militants operate in dense, residential areas. But the army rarely accounts for individual strikes, which often kill women and children.

An Israeli air strike killed at least 17 people in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.

First responders with Gaza’s Civil Defence department circulated footage of rescuers pulling dead and wounded people from the rubble of a house. The nearby European Hospital said it received 17 bodies overnight.