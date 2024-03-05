Gary Glitter being sued by victim over ‘profound consequences’ of abuse – court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Glitter being sued by victim over ‘profound consequences’ of abuse – court

By Press Association
The former singer, real name Paul Gadd, was denied a prison release by the Parole Board last month (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A victim of Gary Glitter is bringing a compensation claim against the former glam rock singer after suffering “the worst kind” of abuse at his hands, a High Court judge was told.

The woman is suing Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, following his 2015 conviction for abusing her and two other young victims between 1975 and 1980.

At a hearing in London, the woman’s lawyer said she was seeking damages over the “profound and long-lasting consequences” of the abuse when she was 12-years-old.

Glitter, 79, did not attend the hearing on Tuesday, nor was he represented by a lawyer, with the court told he had not so far engaged with the civil case.

The woman, who cannot be identified, has previously secured a “default judgment” in her claim – a ruling in her favour over Glitter’s liability.

Mrs Justice Tipples, the judge overseeing the case, is being asked to decide what level of compensation the woman could receive.

Jonathan Metzer, representing the victim, who joined the hearing via video-link, said her claim arose out of “serious sexual abuse and assault committed on her by the defendant”.

“In summary, it has had profound and long-lasting consequences for my client’s life ever since,” he said.

The barrister said the woman had received “severe psychiatric diagnoses” – including of complex post-traumatic stress disorder – with a clinical psychologist’s report detailing how the abuse had affected her mental health, relationships and education and employment.

“What we have is severe and profound consequences as a result of abuse that I think is fair to say is of the worst kind,” Mr Metzer said.

The judge adjourned the hearing to March 27 to ensure Glitter received case documents at HMP Risley in Cheshire and to give him the opportunity to respond.

Gary Glitter
Glitter’s sentence expires in February 2031 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

It comes after the Parole Board rejected Glitter’s bid to be freed from jail in a decision published on February 7.

Glitter was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for sexually abusing the three schoolgirls. His sentence expires in February 2031.

He was automatically released from HMP The Verne, a low-security prison in Portland, Dorset, in February last year after serving half of his fixed-term determinate sentence.

Glitter was put back behind bars less than six weeks after walking free when police monitoring showed he had breached his licence conditions by reportedly trying to access the dark web and viewing downloaded images of children.

In the late 1990s, the ex-pop star was jailed for possessing thousands of child abuse images.

In 2002, he was expelled from Cambodia amid reports of sex crime allegations and in March 2006 he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam, and spent two-and-a-half years in jail.

The offences for which he was jailed in 2015 came to light as part of Operation Yewtree, the Metropolitan Police investigation launched in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.