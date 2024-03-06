Pebbles the campus cat honoured with statue at his chosen university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pebbles the campus cat honoured with statue at his chosen university

By Press Association
Pebbles the cat on campus at the University of Essex in Colchester. (University of Essex/ PA)
A university has erected a bronze sculpture of a cat that decided to make its home on the campus.

When 16-year-old Pebbles first turned up at the University of Essex, staff took him to a vet to have his microchip scanned and he was returned home to his owner.

But the black and white cat, who lived near to the Colchester campus, kept returning, so his owner agreed he could stay.

The statue of Pebbles
He has now lived at the university for just over 14 years and is known as Campus Cat.

He has been honoured with a bronze statue, one-and-a-half times his size, on a plinth on the campus.

Dr Sarah Perry, Chancellor of the university, unveiled the statue by animal sculptor Gill Parker between Square 3 and Square 4 on the campus, where hundreds of students pass each day.

Dr Perry said it was “of course only natural that so wise and welcoming a cat should have chosen Essex as his place of residence”.

Chancellor Dr Sarah Perry and student Gracie Mullane with Pebbles the cat. (University of Essex/ PA)
Vice-chancellor Professor Anthony Forster said: “The sculpture on our Colchester campus will be a delight to everyone who has known him and will be a lasting memory of Campus Cat for future staff and students.

“Pebbles chose to live with us many years ago and each day he brings joy and happiness by being amongst us.”

The university said that Pebbles “loves to sleep, be fussed over, and keep an eye on the wildlife on campus”.

Pebbles was a two-year-old when he first made the campus his home, and is still there 14 years later. (University of Essex/ PA)
He likes to spend time on a window ledge in The Tony Rich Building, especially in the sunshine, and his food and drink bowls are outside the student shop.

The Students’ Union held its first annual Campus Cat Day on Tuesday, including cat-themed poetry and a photography competition.

Pebbles the cat is also known as Campus Cat. (University of Essex/ PA)
Craig Stephens, chief executive of Essex Students’ Union, who is also Pebbles’ registered owner, said: “Pebbles has brought a lot of joy to people’s lives, and a lot of students have taken comfort with having him here.

“He’s a great cat around campus and staff love him too, especially when he spends time with them in their offices.

“He’s well-loved and it’s right that we’re having a campus cat appreciation day for him.

The statue of Pebbles the cat on campus at the University of Essex in Colchester. (University of Essex/ PA)
“The day is all about having a celebration – and whatever people’s reason for taking part today, Pebbles is bringing people together to have some fun.”

The university said Pebbles is “still waiting for a building to be named after him, the Pebbles Teaching Centre would be good”.