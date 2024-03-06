Bulgaria’s prime minister resigns as part of powersharing agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bulgaria’s prime minister resigns as part of powersharing agreement

By Press Association
Nikolay Denkov (Valentina Petrova/AP)
Nikolay Denkov (Valentina Petrova/AP)

Bulgarian lawmakers have unanimously approved the resignation of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and his government, part of a powersharing agreement by the two main political parties after elections last year.

The centre-right GERB party which won last April’s general election and the runner-up, the reformist coalition led by “We Continue the Change”, agreed that each would hold the top job for nine months at a time.

Mr Denkov, of the reformist coalition, is expected to be replaced by GERB’s Maria Gabriel, a former European Commissioner, who previously served as deputy head of government and foreign minister.

Mr Denkov, a chemistry professor and former education minister, will take Ms Gabriel’s place as deputy prime minister.

The two parties agreed to share power after elections last year in a bid to end a two-and-a-half-year-long political crisis, restore stability and spur economic development in the poorest member country of the European Union.

Addressing lawmakers ahead of the vote, Mr Denkov confirmed that the outgoing government would continue to work until a new one is formed, and called for negotiations to begin immediately.

“Despite this environment of misinformation, sabotage, attacks and provocations, we are ready to move forward on the implementation of priorities set in our management programme,” Mr Denkov said.

Mr Denkov also confirmed the continuing support of his country for Ukraine’s struggle against Moscow’s aggression saying that it “reflects the national interest.”

He also listed the steps made to increase Bulgaria’s defence capabilities.

Following last year’s election, GERB has 69 seats in the 240-seat parliament, while the reformist bloc has 63 seats.