No Labels expected to move forward in fielding presidential candidate

By Press Association
No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP)
The third-party presidential movement No Labels is planning to move towards fielding a presidential candidate in the November election, even as high-profile contenders for the ticket have decided not to run.

After months of leaving open whether the group would offer a ticket, No Labels delegates are expected to vote on Friday in favour of launching a presidential campaign, sources have told the Associated Press.

No Labels will not name its presidential and vice presidential picks on Friday, when roughly 800 delegates meet virtually in a private meeting.

The group is instead expected to debut a formal selection process late next week for potential candidates, who would be selected in the coming weeks.

Election 2024 No Labels
No Labels leadership and guests from left, Dan Webb, national co-chair Dr Benjamin F Chavis, and founding chairman and former Senator Joe Lieberman, speak about the 2024 election at the National Press Club, in Washington (AP)

Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump’s sweeping successes on Super Tuesday all but ensured a November rematch of the 2020 election.

Polls suggest many Americans do not have favourable views of Mr Biden or Mr Trump, a dynamic No Labels sees as an opening to offer a bipartisan ticket.

But Mr Biden’s supporters worry No Labels will pull votes away from the president in battleground states and are critical of how the group will not disclose its donors or much of its decision-making.

No Labels officials would not publicly confirm plans for Friday’s meeting.

In a statement, senior strategist Ryan Clancy said only: “We expect our delegates to encourage the process to continue.”

The sources said plans could change ahead of the vote, but they said there has been enthusiasm across its regional chapters for running a candidate, giving momentum to the idea of a vote on Friday.

The group has been weighing what it would present as a “unity ticket” to appeal to voters unhappy with both major party candidates.

No Labels’ strategists have said they will give their ballot line to a bipartisan ticket with a presidential nominee from one major party and a vice presidential nominee from the other if they see a viable path to victory.

Group officials have said they are communicating with several potential candidates but have not disclosed any names.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has said she is not interested in running as a No Labels candidate. After she dropped out of the Republican race on Wednesday, No Labels congratulated her for “running a great campaign and appealing to the large swath of commonsense voters”.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is not seeking re-election this year, has said he will not seek the presidency while Republican former Maryland governor Larry Hogan, who had been involved with No Labels, is instead seeking a Senate seat in November.

No Labels has stockpiled cash from people it has declined to name, including former Republican donors who have become disenchanted with the party’s direction in the Donald Trump era, and worked to secure ballot access in every state.