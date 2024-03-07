Malaysian prime minister urges US and China co-operation in Asia-Pacific

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Malaysian prime minister urges US and China co-operation in Asia-Pacific

By Press Association
Anwar Ibrahim encouraged ’empathy’ towards China (Jamie Kidston/The Australian National University via AP)
Anwar Ibrahim encouraged ’empathy’ towards China (Jamie Kidston/The Australian National University via AP)

Malaysia’s prime minister has accused the US of becoming more ‘transactional’, using rewards and punishments to achieve aims with other countries, and should be encouraged to enhance co-operation with China in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim advocated against taking sides in US-led western rivalries against China for strategic influence in the region. He also rejected western criticism that Malaysia was too accommodating of China as it became increasingly assertive in the South China Sea.

Speaking at Australian National University in Canberra, Mr Anwar promoted “empathy” towards China, which he said regarded negative reactions to its rise as an “attempt to deny their legitimate place in history”.

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke of encouraging ‘regional co-operation and economic integration’ (Jamie Kidston/The Australian National University via AP)

“I believe that Malaysia and Australia have a duty to try the utmost to encourage the United States, China and other major players in the Asia-Pacific to conduct themselves in a manner that is conducive to the enhancement of regional co-operation and economic integration,” Mr Anwar said.

Without Southeast Asian nations’ intervention, the region would be “principally dictated by the calculations and designs of the major powers”.

Mr Anwar outlined globally significant societal and political shifts in the US over the past three decades such as globalisation that benefited the Asian working-class and reduced the US industrial base. Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan had also impacted Americans’ outlook.

“The upshot is a preference for leaders who are more transactional with the rest of the world,” said Mr Anwar, referring to US politicians.

“The Washington consensus is gradually eroding, if not altogether disappeared,” he added.

Western perspectives on the future of the global order should not be expected to be embraced universally, Mr Anwar said.

In a veiled criticism of China enforcing legally baseless territorial claims in the South China Sea, Mr Anwar said “we may not turn a blind eye” to breaches of international law.