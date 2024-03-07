Road delays worse than before pandemic despite drop in traffic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road delays worse than before pandemic despite drop in traffic

By Press Association
Delays on England’s major roads exceeded pre-pandemic levels last year despite a reduction in traffic, Department for Transport figures show (Jacob King/PA)
Delays on England’s major roads exceeded pre-pandemic levels last year despite a reduction in traffic, Department for Transport (DfT) figures show.

The RAC described the data as “very concerning” and urged the Government to provide “sufficient funds” to tackle the causes of congestion.

DfT statistics show the average delay on England’s strategic road network (SRN) – motorways and major A-roads – last year was 10.5 seconds per vehicle per mile (spvpm).

That is up from 9.3 seconds in 2022 and 9.5 seconds in 2019, before the coronavirus crisis.

The average speed on the SRN in 2023 was 57.0mph, down from 58.1mph during the previous year and 58.0mph in 2019.

Separate DfT figures show the amount of traffic on Britain’s motorways in the year to the end of September was 1.4% below 2019 levels, with traffic on A-roads down 3.5%.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “It’s very concerning to see delays on our most important roads increasing to above pre-pandemic levels and average speeds dropping.

“With more people than ever working from home at least part of the week and no growth in the number of cars on the road since then, we’re struggling to see what the cause can be other than roadworks.

“We’re aware safety concerns relating to the all-lane-running smart motorway experiment have required lots of retrofitting of emergency refuge areas which has limited capacity on these key routes.

“While this is necessary, it is frustrating as it could easily have been avoided had the distance between them not been quietly reduced as more schemes were rolled out over the years.

“Given today’s disappointing findings, it’s more important than ever that National Highways, which is responsible for the strategic road network, is given sufficient funds in the next five-year road investment settlement to tackle these issues head on.

“This is just about to be agreed so time is of the essence.”

The DfT has been approached for a comment.