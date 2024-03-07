Football fan pleads not guilty to storming pitch and threatening referee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football fan pleads not guilty to storming pitch and threatening referee

By Press Association
A football fan accused of running on to the pitch and using threatening behaviour towards the referee during Port Vale’s match against Portsmouth in January has pleaded not guilty (Jess Hornby/PA)
A football fan accused of running on to the pitch and using threatening behaviour towards a referee has pleaded not guilty.

Ted Piolunowicz, 63, allegedly stormed the pitch at Vale Park in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, and confronted referee Craig Hicks during Port Vale’s match against Portsmouth on January 27.

Top-of-the-table Portsmouth won the League One match 1-0 after Hicks awarded an 88th-minute penalty to the visitors.

Port Vale v Portsmouth – Sky Bet League One – Vale Park
Referee Craig Hicks was allegedly threatened by Ted Piolunowicz (Jess Hornby/PA)

Piolunowicz was arrested and charged by Staffordshire Police with one count of going on to the playing area at a football match and one of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

Piolunowicz, of Newshaw Walk in Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday to plead not guilty to both charges.

He is next due to appear at the same court for a case management hearing on May 9 and is on bail, with one condition not to attend any football matches in the UK.