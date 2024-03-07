Donald Trump to pay legal fees of company sued over dossier allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Donald Trump to pay legal fees of company sued over dossier allegations

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump will have to pay the six-figure legal costs of Orbis Business Intelligence after suing the company over allegations that he took part in ‘perverted’ sex acts and gave bribes to Russian officials (Brian Lawless/PA)
Former US president Donald Trump will have to pay the six-figure legal costs of Orbis Business Intelligence after suing the company over allegations that he took part in ‘perverted’ sex acts and gave bribes to Russian officials (Brian Lawless/PA)

Donald Trump will have to pay the six-figure legal costs of the company he sued over allegations that he took part in “perverted” sex acts and gave bribes to Russian officials.

The former US president brought legal action against Orbis Business Intelligence, a consultancy founded by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele.

Mr Steele, who previously ran the Secret Intelligence Service’s Russia desk, was the author of the so-called Steele dossier, which included denied allegations that Mr Trump had been “compromised” by the Russian security service, the FSB.

At a hearing in London last year, the High Court was told Mr Trump was bringing a data protection claim over two memos in the dossier which claimed he had taken part in “sex parties” while in St Petersburg and engaged in “golden showers” with prostitutes in Moscow.

In a ruling last month, Mrs Justice Steyn threw out Mr Trump’s case, finding his compensation claim was “bound to fail”.

And in an order obtained by the PA news agency on Thursday, the judge also said the Republican front-runner will pay Orbis’s costs “of the entire claim”.

Mrs Justice Steyn said Orbis has estimated its costs to be more than £600,000.

She ordered that £300,000 should be paid by Mr Trump before the total costs are decided by a specialist judge.

The order, from early February, also said Mr Trump has made no attempt to bring an appeal.

The dossier, made up of more than a dozen memos, was produced by Orbis in 2016 ahead of the US election which saw Mr Trump become president before it was leaked to and published by BuzzFeed in 2017.

At the hearing in October 2023, Hugh Tomlinson KC, for Mr Trump, described the allegations in the memos – which also included a claim that the 77-year-old had “defiled” a bed previously used by former president Barack Obama and his wife – as “egregiously inaccurate”.

Dismissing the claim, Mrs Justice Steyn said the “mere fact” that Orbis had held copies of the memos could not cause Mr Trump distress.