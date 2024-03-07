Ex-police officer admits defrauding members of horse racing betting syndicate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-police officer admits defrauding members of horse racing betting syndicate

By Press Association
Former Kent police officer Michael Stanley leaves Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A former police officer has pleaded guilty to defrauding members of a horse racing betting syndicate.

Michael Stanley, who headed the Layezy Racing group, operated a “fraudulent Ponzi scheme” and misused his clients’ money between 2013 and 2019, a court heard.

The 67-year-old, who used to be a sergeant with Kent Police, was arrested in August 2019 and was later charged with dishonestly making false representations to members of the Layezy Racing Syndicate, knowingly running a business for a fraudulent purpose contrary to the Fraud Act 2006, and three counts of knowingly running a business for a fraudulent purpose contrary to the Companies Act 2006.

He pleaded guilty to all five offences at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Amanda Burrows said: “Between at least 2013 and February 2019, the defendant operated a fraudulent Ponzi scheme and the scheme involved an operation of a betting syndicate called the Layezy Racing Syndicate (LRS).”

Ms Burrows said the LRS was supposed to have been a scheme whereby members invested funds for which a small proportion was to be used for “gambling collectively”, which was controlled by Stanley.

“Unknown to members, in fact, the defendant was operating a massive fraud,” the prosecutor added.

The court heard about £44 million was paid into the scheme, an estimated £34 million of which was paid back out to members, with a shortfall of around £10 million.

The scheme started out with family and friends as clients but grew to more than 6,000 members, and had a waiting list of 3,000 people at the time it collapsed.

It was “marketed as being virtually risk free”, Ms Burrows said.

Stanley claimed he was carrying out successful gambling with horses but “lied” to members about the amount of success he was having, and “deliberately concealed” that he was not operating the scheme in accordance with its rules, the court heard.

Michael Stanley
Stanley pleaded guilty to defrauding members of a horse racing betting syndicate (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He admitted dishonestly making false representations to members of the Layezy Racing Syndicate, namely that each member’s funds, having been paid into the syndicate, were available for withdrawal on notice.

Also, that the reported increase in the value of each member’s fund resulted from successful gambling “carried out, controlled, and or directed” by Stanley, according to the charges.

He also pleaded guilty to four charges of knowingly running a business for a fraudulent purpose, with one count contrary to the Fraud Act 2006 and three contrary to the Companies Act 2006.

Of the latter three counts, the first relates to the running of Layezy Ltd, the second to Layezy Racing Ltd and the third to Number 1 Guide Ltd.

All four charges said Stanley misused money held in the betting scheme for “personal gain” and to “fund members’ withdrawals that included profits to which they were not entitled”.

Stanley, of Walderslade, Kent, was bailed on conditions to appear at Maidstone Crown Court at a later date for sentence.