Claim received on £15m Lotto jackpot prize

A claim has been received on a “life-changing” £15 million Lotto jackpot prize.

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said it received the claim for the mammoth jackpot from a single ticket-holder in the special Lotto “Must Be Won” draw on March 2.

The claim is to go through a process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the terms and conditions of the game have been followed.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re over the moon that this fantastic Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed.

“Winning a Lotto jackpot is the stuff that dreams are made of, just imagine the possibilities for this lucky ticket-holder with a whopping £15,000,000 ready to help turn some of their dreams into reality.

“We will now focus on supporting this latest Lotto jackpot-winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

Once the ticket has been validated, it will be up to the ticket-holder to decide if they would like to share their identity publicly.