Erling Haaland: Trent Alexander-Arnold doesn’t know how it feels to win treble

By Press Association
Erling Haaland and Trent Alexander-Arnold (David Blunsden/Peter Byrne/PA)
Erling Haaland has hit back at a Manchester City dig from Trent Alexander-Arnold by pointing out the Liverpool man has not won the treble.

A war of words has broken out ahead of Sunday’s crunch title clash between Premier League leaders Liverpool and Haaland’s City at Anfield after Alexander-Arnold suggested winning trophies means more to the Merseyside club.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs financially,” the Liverpool defender told FourFourTwo.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Haaland, who scored 52 goals as City won a glorious treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season and has added another 29 this term, responded in blunt fashion.

The Norway striker told Sky Sports News: “If he wants to say that, OK. I’ve been here one year and I won the treble and it was quite a nice feeling.

“I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling. So, that’s what I felt last season. It was quite nice.

“They can talk as much as they want, or he can talk as much as he wants. I don’t know why he does that but I don’t mind.”

Alexander-Arnold, who described City as a “machine that’s built to win” is set to miss the game with a knee injury.

City trail Liverpool by a point ahead of the eagerly-anticipated contest, after which both sides will have 10 league games remaining.

“It’s going to be a great game,” said Haaland. “Liverpool are top of the league, so they’ve been the best this season so far. So we have to try and play at our best.

“I think City-Liverpool is a really special game in general, so it’s going to be a special game and it’s going to be a really important game.”

Erling Haaland scores against Fulham
March is a big month in terms of the title race with City also facing Arsenal, the other side in contention, in just over three weeks’ time.

Haaland recognises the difficulties ahead but is confident the champions will rise to the challenge.

The 23-year-old said: “As last year, I think we were in a quite interesting title race. Maybe someone even put us a bit away from the title race at one point.

“So, yes, it’s a nice thing. I think that’s also what’s so nice about the Premier League, that there’s so many who are so good.

“I think there’s so many who can win the Premier League and the last years it’s been Manchester City, and we’re going to try and do it again. It’s not going to be easy, but we are good.”