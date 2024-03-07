South African woman charged with trafficking her missing daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South African woman charged with trafficking her missing daughter

By Press Association
Joslin Smith went missing on February 19 in the Saldanha Bay area on South Africa’s west coast (South African Police Services via AP)
The mother of a six-year-old girl who has been missing in South Africa for nearly three weeks has been charged with kidnapping and trafficking her daughter.

The development is a shocking twist in a case that has seized the country’s attention and sparked deep anger in the small, poor coastal community where the family lives.

Joslin Smith has still not been found and police renewed calls for “every citizen, every person” to help find her amid fears she may have been taken to a different city or even out of the country.

In the days after Joslin’s disappearance last month, local media reported that neighbours had accused her mother of selling her for just over 1,000 dollars (£781).

CORRECTION South Africa Missing Girl
Kelly Smith appeared in court in Vredenburg (AP)

The discovery of a child’s discarded clothing near Joslin’s home last weekend heightened emotions.

Her mother, Kelly Smith — whose full name given by prosecutors is Racquel Chantel Smith — has been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking offences along with two men and a woman.

One of the men is Smith’s boyfriend. She claimed she left Joslin with him on February 19 while she went to work.

Joslin was reported missing that day.

The four suspects did not enter a plea in response to the charges and another court hearing was scheduled for next week. They will remain in custody, prosecutors said.

Joslin has not been found despite a major search operation involving police, firefighters, city authorities and specialised sniffer dog units around the family home near Saldanha Bay, about 75 miles north of Cape Town on South Africa’s west coast. The national minister of police visited the area and met Kelly Smith.

Police said child’s clothing had been recovered last weekend near the settlement of small houses and shacks where Joslin lived.

It was sent to a laboratory for forensic examination. Community members who are also involved in the search said the clothing was spattered with blood and a knife was also found.

Prosecutors said in court documents released on Thursday that Kelly Smith and the others conspired to abduct Joslin and intentionally sold, delivered or exchanged her. The suspects face a sentence of life in prison if convicted of the main charge of human trafficking.

The four suspects left the courthouse in Vredenburg, a town near Saldanha Bay, in an armoured police van as a large crowd gathered outside, repeatedly shouting “Justice for Joslin”.

Western Cape province police commissioner Thembisile Patekile told reporters that more arrests could be made but authorities also had to refocus on the search for Joslin.

“At this stage, we do not have a child,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to find the child. We still want to find that child alive.”

Authorities have given different spellings for the girl’s name. Police identified her as Joslin while prosecutors named her as Joshlin in their documents.