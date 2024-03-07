‘Lazy eye’ in childhood linked to diabetes and heart disease risk later in life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lazy eye’ in childhood linked to diabetes and heart disease risk later in life

By Press Association
In the UK, all children are supposed to have vision screening before the age of five (Chris Young/PA)
People who had “lazy eye” in childhood may be at higher risk of diabetes, heart disease and other serious health conditions later in life, a study suggests.

An analysis of data from more than 126,000 UK adults suggests those diagnosed with amblyopia as a child were also more likely to have high blood pressure and obesity when they are older.

The researchers said the findings, published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, do not show a “causal relationship” between amblyopia and ill health but added children with the condition may need even more incentive to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Professor Jugnoo Rahi, of UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Great Ormond Street Hospital, said: “Amblyopia is an eye condition affecting up to four in 100 children.

“In the UK, all children are supposed to have vision screening before the age of five, to ensure a prompt diagnosis and relevant ophthalmic treatment.

“It is rare to have a ‘marker’ in childhood that is associated with increased risk of serious disease in adult life, and also one that is measured and known for every child – because of population screening.

“The large numbers of affected children and their families may want to think of our findings as an extra incentive for trying to achieve healthy lifestyles from childhood.”

Amblyopia is a neurodevelopmental condition where vision in one eye does not develop properly because the brain cannot properly process visual signals in the affected eye.

Up to 4% of children globally are thought to be affected by it.

In the UK, treatment usually starts before the age of seven, which can sometimes help improve vision in the weaker eye.

To carry out the study, the researchers looked at health data for 126,399 people, aged 40 to 69, in the UK Biobank – which holds medical and lifestyle records of more than half a million people.

It showed that among the 3,238 people who reported having a lazy eye as a child, more than four out of five had persistent reduced vision in one eye as an adult.

Those who had the condition as a child also had 29% higher odds of developing diabetes, 25% higher odds of having high blood pressure and 16% higher odds of being obese.

They were also at increased risk of heart attack – even when other risk factors for these conditions were taken into account, such as social class, ethnicity and other diseases, the team said.

Health problems were also seen in people who had amblyopia as a child but regained their vision, although the correlation was not as strong, the team added.

Dr Siegfried Wagner, of the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Hospital, said: “Vision and the eyes are sentinels for overall health – whether heart disease or metabolic disfunction, they are intimately linked with other organ systems.

“This is one of the reasons why we screen for good vision in both eyes.

“We emphasise that our research does not show a causal relationship between amblyopia and ill health in adulthood.

“Our research means that the ‘average’ adult who had amblyopia as a child is more likely to develop these disorders than the ‘average’ adult who did not have amblyopia.

“The findings don’t mean that every child with amblyopia will inevitably develop cardiometabolic disorders in adult life.”

Commenting on the research, Poonam Patel, eye health information services manager at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), said: “This research provides a good opportunity to highlight the importance of eye tests and child vision screening for the early detection of refractive error and amblyopia in children.

“Early detection of amblyopia can help ensure timely treatment and limit the impact this has on sight.

“Child vision screening should be made available in all areas for all children when starting school at the age of four-five, though there are currently some areas where this isn’t yet available.

“Children should also have regular eye tests with an optometrist, especially if there is a family history of refractive error, squint or amblyopia.”