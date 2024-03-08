10 years on, parents of passengers on MH370 are still seeking answers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

10 years on, parents of passengers on MH370 are still seeking answers

By Press Association
(AP)
(AP)

Ten years on, the families of Chinese passengers who disappeared on board a lost Malaysia Airlines flight still are searching for answers.

On Friday, a few dozen relatives of the passengers met officials at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing as part of their long journey for answers.

They also visited the Malaysian Embassy to present their demands. Even after such a long time, the wound remains raw for many of the families.

Friday is the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of flight MH370. The Boeing 777 left Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing with 239 people on board on March 8, 2014, but took a sharp turn south and fell off the radar. It never made it to Beijing.

China MH370
Li Shuce, bottom right, whose son was onboard the missing Malaysian Airline MH370 (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The plane’s disappearance drew attention from around the world and has generated countless conspiracy theories. Only debris from the aircraft has been found.

The majority of the plane’s passengers, 154, were Chinese.

Among the families were elderly parents who lost adult children.

“Where did the plane go? Where is the person?” said Li Shuce, who lost his son on the flight. “If he’s alive I want to see him; if he’s dead, I want to see his body.”

Mr Li was surrounded by police, who were managing the crowd in front of the building where the families met government officials. They corralled journalists behind a barrier made of ropes and a whiteboard.

Later, the families went to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing where they chanted in front of the building, “Malaysia, return my loved one. Without seeing them, we won’t give up”.

Another woman who gave only her last name, Gao, because she was concerned about police harassment, said she believed her husband’s death last year was precipitated by not knowing the circumstances of their son’s death: He was returning from a holiday with his wife and three-year-old daughter in Malaysia when the flight vanished.

China MH370
Family members of passengers on board the missing Malaysian Airline MH370 near the Malaysian embassy in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Ms Gao and her husband belonged to a generation that could only have one child because of China’s one-child policy, which has since been relaxed.

“My only request, I just want to know what happened to him. We need this,” said Ms Gao, a Beijing resident.

“I don’t have any other requests.” She said she did not care about possible compensation from the airline, which a Chinese court is holding hearings on.

The families are still holding out hope for answers. Last week, Malaysian officials said they would consider restarting the effort to find the aircraft, after a US company that conducted a previous search proposed another attempt.

Ms Gao said she has forced herself to carry on living for her family.

“How could I give up? If I don’t stand up, how can I face them? When you meet these type of situations, you have to act for yourself, you have to be strong.”