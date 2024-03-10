Seven missing and 19 dead as landslide and floods batter Sumatra in Indonesia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Seven missing and 19 dead as landslide and floods batter Sumatra in Indonesia

By Press Association
Torrential rains have triggered flash floods and a landslide on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, killing 19 people with a further seven still missing (AP)
Torrential rains have triggered flash floods and a landslide on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, killing 19 with a further seven people still missing.

Mud, rocks and uprooted trees rolled down a mountain and reached a river that burst its banks, tearing through mountainside villages in the West Sumatran province.

By Saturday, seven bodies were pulled from the rubble in the village, of Koto XI Tarusa, said Doni Yusrizal, who heads the local disaster management agency.

Indonesia Floods
Rescuers carry the body of a victim of a flash flood in Langgai, West Sumatra (AP)

Three others were recovered in two other neighbouring villages.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency said on Sunday that rescuers retrieved another six bodies in Pesisir Selatan and three more in Padang Pariaman.

That took the total death toll to 19.

The agency said in a statement that the flash flood injured at least two villagers, and rescuers are searching for seven people who are reportedly still missing.

It is understood that more than 80,000 people fled to temporary government shelters after the flash floods.

Indonesia Floods
A man attempts to remove logs blocking a street following a flash flood in Langgai, West Sumatra (AP)

It saw 14 houses buried and 20,000 homes flooded up to their roofs in nine districts and cities across West Sumatra.

“Relief efforts for the dead and missing were hampered by power outages, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris,” Mr Yusrizal said.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.