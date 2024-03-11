Mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey meets killer’s family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey meets killer’s family

By Press Association
Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna Ghey (PA)
The mother of teenager Brianna Ghey has met the family of the girl who murdered her child.

Esther Ghey met the mother and uncle of Scarlett Jenkinson, who planned the “sadistic” killing and lured Brianna, 16, to a park where she was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife.

Jenkinson and her accomplice, Eddie Ratcliffe, both aged 15 at the time, were jailed last month for life and ordered to serve 22 years and 20 years respectively for the “exceptionally brutal” murder of the trans teenager in Linear Park, Culcheth, Cheshire, on February 11 last year.

Brianna Ghey murder court case
Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe (Cheshire Police/PA)

Esther Ghey said the private meeting took place last week in her hometown of Warrington, and she hoped the two mothers may work together on the Peace in Mind community interest company she has launched as Brianna’s legacy.

Ms Ghey said: “Both of us are mothers who are trying to navigate something nobody should ever have gone through.

“It was emotional. Both Scarlett’s mum and uncle are very nice people, just normal people.

“We spoke about very personal things, and she was very open with me and she was so respectful as well.

“I think her coming to see me shows a great deal of bravery on her part as well.

“And yes, it was a very emotional meeting but I’m so glad I did that and appreciate them for giving me that opportunity as well.

“For me it was important to understand how they were as a family, and it was important for me to also understand what has she been going through.

Ms Ghey said she does not feel any hate or resentment towards Jenkinson or her family.

“I know that all of these emotions, and feelings of hate, is only going to impact me.

“If I feel hate, I could either take what’s happened and hide away at home, actually crippled with hate and wanting to get revenge and all of that kind of stuff.

“Or I can try to take a more positive approach and actually make something good out of a horrible, I feel like horrible is too small a word, out of a horrific situation.

Brianna Ghey murder court case
Brianna Ghey was killed in February 2023 (Cheshire Police/PA)

“And I choose to do the later. I don’t want to be a victim, I don’t want to be, I don’t want this to impact the rest of my life and stop me from progressing and to stop me being productive and hopefully making a change in society as well.”

Mindfulness and the dangers of mobile phones for children were discussed during the meeting, two issues on which Ms Ghey is now campaigning.

Ms Ghey recently met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan, to discuss her campaigns, having met Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer earlier in the month.

Ms Ghey added: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the support the Peace in Mind campaign has received.

“So to continue this legacy for Brianna, I wanted to create a community interest company to continue its good work.

“Our two focuses remain around mindfulness in schools, where we will continue to work with Mindfulness in Schools Project (MiSP) to train more teachers across the country, and to continue our campaign for better safeguarding around social media and mobile phones.”

For more information visit peaceandminduk.org.