Major police activity at funeral directors at centre of investigation

By Press Association
Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull (Dave Higgens/PA)
Police have returned in numbers to a funeral directors at the centre of a major investigation after reports of “concern for care of the deceased”.

Humberside Police said officers have removed 34 bodies from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull and taken them to the mortuary in the city.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position, the force said.

A large number of police returned to the site on Monday morning, including forensics officers dressed in white protective suits and the maritime protection unit.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors investigation
Forensics officers were spotted at Legacy Funeral Directors along with police on Monday morning (Dave Higgens/PA)

By lunchtime, eight police vehicles were parked at the premises, with a number of officers visible in and around the area.

Officers cordoned off three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors sites after the force received a report on Wednesday of concerns about the “storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased”.

Residents reported police outside the firm’s premises in Anlaby Road and Hessle Road, both in Hull, at about 3am on Thursday, Hull Live reported.

Officers were also seen at the branch in Beverley.

A direct line has been set up for anyone who may be affected.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said on Sunday: “We can confirm that a man aged 46 and a woman aged 23 have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position and remain in police custody at this time.

“As part of our investigation, as of today (Sunday March 10), we can confirm 34 deceased people have now been respectfully transported from Legacy Funeral Directors based on Hessle Road to the mortuary in Hull for formal identification procedures to take place.

“Since the report on Wednesday March 6, cordons remain in place at all three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors premises.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors investigation
A number of police units arrived back at the premises on Hessle Road on Monday (Dave Higgens/PA)

“The dedicated phone line remains open and has received over 350 calls from concerned members of the public since Friday.

“We continue to encourage anyone who has used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors and has concerns to call us on 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if you are calling from abroad.

“Each call we receive is being carefully handled and delicately assessed by a specialist team to ensure we have a thorough understanding of each family’s circumstances.

“We will get back to each and every one of you as soon as we can.

“Please be reassured that my staff and officers are working around the clock to deal with the unprecedented inquiries generated as a result of this incident.

“Families affected continue to be supported by family liaison officers at what we appreciate is an extremely distressing time for all involved.

“These officers are also working closely with our partners to ensure that families are provided with the most appropriate care and support for their personal circumstances whilst our investigation continues.”

Victim Support also has a dedicated telephone line – 0808 168 9111 – which is available to anyone who is experiencing distress or concern and would like advice and guidance.