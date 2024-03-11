Anniversary of Madrid train bombings marked as Europe remembers terror victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anniversary of Madrid train bombings marked as Europe remembers terror victims

By Press Association
A woman lights a candle at a memorial for the train bombing victims in Madrid, Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)
A woman lights a candle at a memorial for the train bombing victims in Madrid, Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Victims of terror attacks are a symbol of the constant need to guard freedom and the rule of law against threats, King Felipe VI of Spain has said at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of one of Europe’s deadliest extremist attacks.

“Remembering, just like justice and truth, is a commitment that cities make to terror victims, to restore and protect their dignity,” Felipe told officials attending the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism.

The annual event was held this year in Madrid.

People queue to lay flowers at a memorial
People queue to lay flowers at a memorial for the 2004 train bombing victims inside the Atocha train station in Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)

March 11 was chosen as a day of continent-wide commemoration of terrorism victims after the commuter train bombings in the Spanish capital, which were carried out by Islamic extremists on March 11 2004 and killed 193 people.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, senior European officials, and survivors and family members of victims from several European countries were present.

“You paid the price for the hate aimed at our values, our societies, our democracies,” European home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told the survivors. “You are not alone.”

Mr Sanchez compared memories of the Madrid attacks with others in New York, London and Paris.

“Whoever witnessed that extreme demonstration of violence (in Madrid) can never forget it,” he said.