Man shot in Catford Broadway named as police appeal for witnesses

Detectives have named a man who was shot dead near a nightclub in south-east London as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Shaquille Graham, 30, was gunned down at around 4.30am on Sunday in Catford Broadway.

Police believe there will be witnesses despite the time of the shooting because it happened on a busy road.

Mr Graham’s friend Luke Wilson told the Evening Standard: “I have lost my best friend. I’m devastated.

“This is so depressing for future generations. If people like Shaq are getting killed there’s no hope.

“Some people live on the edge and become dangerously involved in gangs … my friend was not one of those.”

Police said they are determined to get justice for Shaquille Graham’s family and friends (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The pair had been at a music event together before Mr Graham was killed.

Detective Superintendent Brian Hobbs said: “We are making good progress with our investigation and a number of leads are being followed up.

“Although the shooting happened in the middle of the night, it happened on a busy road and there will have been witnesses who may have seen or heard something.

“I would urge anyone with any information, who hasn’t already contacted police, to contact us urgently.

“We are determined to secure justice for Shaquille’s grieving family and friends.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD1160/10Mar, or via an online portal here:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS24W23-PO1

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.