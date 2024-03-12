Heaton-Harris to join political leaders on visit to US ahead of St Patrick’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heaton-Harris to join political leaders on visit to US ahead of St Patrick’s Day

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will join the political leaders’ visit to the US (James Manning/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is set to join political leaders from across the island on a visit to the United States ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly are to travel to Washington DC later this week for a host of engagements.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit a number of cities in the US this week as part of a long-standing tradition where the Irish political leader is invited to the White House to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he was looking forward to meeting a number of US figures and organisations to update them on recent political progress, which includes the restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

St Paul’s GAA club visit
Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill, centre, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, right, and junior minister Aisling Reilly, left, during a visit to St Paul’s GAA club in west Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

He is also set to promote Northern Ireland as a location to live, work and invest.

Speaking ahead of travelling across the Atlantic, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I am absolutely thrilled to represent the UK Government in the United States this week as we begin the celebrations for St Patrick’s Day.

“The UK and US do more together than any other two countries in the world. The special relationship is highly valued by this Government and we continue to appreciate the strong relationships we’ve formed from leader level down.

“I look forward to meeting with US representatives and business organisations to update them on the monumental achievement of the return of powersharing in Northern Ireland, and to highlight the fantastic investment opportunities waiting to be seized.”