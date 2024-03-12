Al Pacino says producers asked him not to list best picture nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Al Pacino says producers asked him not to list best picture nominees

By Press Association
Al Pacino presents the award for best picture (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Al Pacino presents the award for best picture (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Al Pacino says he was following the instructions of the Academy Award show producers when he omitted the names of the best picture nominees while announcing the winner.

The Oscar-winning actor was Sunday’s final presenter and announced Oppenheimer as the best picture winner without naming the full slate of nominees.

In a statement issued on Monday, Pacino said: “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony.

“I was honoured to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented.”

96th Academy Awards – Press Room
Al Pacino with, from left, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, winners of the award for best picture for Oppenheimer (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He continued: “I realise being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognised is offensive and hurtful.

“I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathise with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”

Pacino, 83, has been nominated nine times and won best actor for 1992’s Scent of a Woman.

The Oscars started late and ended in a respectable time — under last year’s runtime — in part because Pacino skipped reading all the nominees which were featured with montages during the show.

Pacino’s abrupt presentation — saying “And the Oscar goes to … ” before eventually announcing “my eyes see Oppenheimer” – left many viewers confused.

96th Academy Awards – Press Room
Al Pacino poses in the press room at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It was not the only category to omit a reading of the nominees. The nominated original songs were all performed on the show and the announcement that What Was I Made For? from Barbie had won was made without listing them again.

Oscars producer Molly McNearney told the trade outlet Variety that skipping the reading of the nominees was intentional.

“It was a creative decision we made because we were very worried that the show was going to be long,” she said.

“By the time you get to the end of the show, you’ve seen all 10 best picture clip packages. People just want to hear who wins and they’re pretty ready for the show to be over. At least that’s what we anticipated.”

She added: “I apologise if our decision to not have to read through all those nominations put him in a tough spot.”