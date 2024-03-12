Joe Kennedy praises ‘Leo the Radical’ during Boston visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Joe Kennedy praises ‘Leo the Radical’ during Boston visit

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (centre) is greeted by Joe Kennedy III (second left) and Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of John F. Kennedy (Niall Carson/PA)
Leo Varadkar is a “radical” who transformed Ireland, the US economic envoy to Northern Ireland has said.

Mr Varadkar is on a week-long visit to the US where he will meet President Joe Biden in Washington after first exploring Ireland’s economic and cultural ties to Boston.

The Irish leader met Joe Kennedy III, the grandnephew of US President John F Kennedy, in Boston on Monday.

Mr Kennedy was appointed as the top US diplomat for encouraging economic development in Northern Ireland in December 2022.

Joe Kennedy III speaks at the President John F Kennedy library in Boston, Massachusetts (Niall Carson/PA)

During a speech at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library, he thanked the Taoiseach for choosing Boston as the first stop on his US tour.

Outlining an anecdote in which his six-year-old son misheard the Taoiseach’s name as “Leo the Radical”, Mr Kennedy praised Mr Varadkar’s role in the Irish government throughout constitutional referenda which repealed legislative bans on abortion and extended marriage equality to gay couples.

“It actually made me think for a second because Taoiseach, in the best sense of the word, it fits,” he said.

“The Taoiseach has, in fact, been an extraordinary force in challenging what it means to be Irish.

“What it means to offer a right to choose, what it means to be able to embrace the one you love.

“The changes ushered in under his watch have transformed Ireland and altered its perception in the world.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, touches a piece of the Giant’s Causeway, which was given to President John F Kennedy by the Mayor of Galway, Patrick Ryan during a state visit to Ireland in June 1963 (Niall Carson/PA)

He said the Irish premier had “negotiated challenging political terrain to forge a new path for his own nation”.

He added: “Thank you for all you’ve done to advance the cause of tolerance, for all you’ve done to secure peace and prosperity on the island of Ireland and for your efforts to carry the message of peace for all.”

Mr Kennedy III earlier hosted Mr Varadkar in the President’s Room of the library, which is used by visiting members of the political family.

Mr Varadkar was shown paraphernalia relating to President Kennedy’s term in office and connections with Ireland, including a green tie and a dish that was used to gift shamrock to the president.

The Taoiseach also gave a speech at the presidential library where he said the US has been a “true friend to Ireland”.

Mr Varadkar particularly recognised the contributions of the Kennedy political family, adding the US had played more of a role than any other country in bringing about peace and reconciliation in the island of Ireland.

He has also said he will thank Mr Biden for the US’s commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and the restoration of Northern Ireland’s institutions.

Speaking to reporters in Boston, Mr Kennedy reflected on his role as economic envoy to Northern Ireland and said: “It’s been a real pleasure to spend as much time in Northern Ireland as I’ve had, I’ve got to know the region very well.

“If you spend any time over there, you realise how extraordinary a place it is and that starts with the people.”

Mr Kennedy said that while a lot has been written about Northern Ireland’s history, progress in the region does not get the same attention.

He highlighted that there are nearly 250 American companies employing more than 30,000 people in Northern Ireland, as part of 1,200 international companies overall.

Mr Kennedy said Belfast is the safest city of its size in the entire United Kingdom and Northern Ireland has a unique quality of life and standard of living on the island of Ireland.

He also said the Windsor Framework, negotiated with the EU following the UK’s exit from the union, provides trade advantages to Northern Ireland.