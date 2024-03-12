Culture minister defends attending festival despite boycott by Irish artists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Culture minister defends attending festival despite boycott by Irish artists

By Press Association
Catherine Martin has defended her trip to attend the SXSW festival in Texas (Brian Lawless/PA)
Catherine Martin has defended her trip to attend the SXSW festival in Texas (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s culture minister has defended attending an arts festival in the US that has been boycotted by some Irish artists over Gaza.

Catherine Martin said she would use her trip to South by Southwest (SXSW) to coincide with St Patrick’s Day to “make clear her revulsion at the devastation that has been unleashed on Gaza”.

Artists including Soda Blonde, Mick Flannery and Belfast group Kneecap have withdrawn from the festival over opposition to the US Army being a sponsor, citing US support for Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

An Enterprise Ireland-led delegation is taking part in the arts festival which is running this week in Austin, Texas.

In a statement, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media said the minister would be representing Ireland “at a number of events” in Austin as part of the St Patrick’s Day programme, some of which are part of SXSW.

“The Minister spoke this morning to many of the musicians who have withdrawn from the SXSW Festival,” a statement said.

“She outlined that she has the utmost respect for their freedom of expression as artists and reassured them that she will use every opportunity available to her to make clear her revulsion at the devastation that has been unleashed on Gaza.

“This includes the St Patrick’s Day consular reception in Austin tonight where she will outline to attendees the Irish Government’s calls for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and a massive and sustained increase in humanitarian aid, food and medicine to the people of Gaza.”

The statement from the department added that the events aim to promote Ireland’s creative industries and film industry, and are supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Screen Ireland, IDA, Tourism Ireland and Music from Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement to PA: “South by Southwest is a combination of festivals and events that includes film, interactive media, music and conferences on a range of subjects, and takes place in March each year in Austin, Texas.

“In 2023, over 345,000 people from 127 countries attended.

“Ireland House at SXSW – running from 11-15 March – is providing an opportunity for a wide range of Irish companies, agencies and artists to showcase the best of Irish creativity in the fields of science, innovation, technology, culture and the arts.

“The department is aware that a number of artists due to participate in Music From Ireland at SXSW have withdrawn from the event. The department supports artists’ rights to freedom of expression and does not advise artists in relation to choices they make on where to perform.

“In relation to the war in Gaza, Ireland has strongly argued for an upholding of international humanitarian law, a humanitarian ceasefire and sustained humanitarian assistance.”